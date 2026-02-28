Chelsea primed for another Arsenal showdown, says Rosenior

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal will look to move another step closer to their first Premier League title in 22 years today when they host a Chelsea side managing its own improved run of form under new manager Liam Rosenior.

The Gunners (18-3-7, 61 points) maintained their five-point lead over Manchester City with an emphatic 4-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, though City still possess a match in hand.

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres each had a brace as Arsenal pulled away following a first half that ended tied at 1-1.

The performance took Gyokeres to 10 league goals in his first English campaign after his move from Sporting Lisbon this summer. Five of those have come in the Sweden international’s last five league appearances. “Well, I think one thing leads to another,” explained Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

“When you score the first one, the performance is good, you have more time with your teammates, you understand the games, the opponents, the league better, everything helps.”

The result stretched Arsenal’s winning run to five matches in the North London derby and their unbeaten streak to eight. Against Chelsea, the Gunners have gone 10 unbeaten while winning seven in all competitions, including both legs of their EFL Cup semifinal in November and January.

But fifth-place Chelsea (12-6-9, 45 points) have looked improved under incoming manager Rosenior, even if the decision to replace Enzo Maresca caught most off guard.

The Blues have posted an 8-2-2 mark under his direction in all competitions, with those EFL Cup losses the only defeats. In the league, Chelsea have taken 14 points from six games, a pace that would see them above Arsenal if it were extended over the whole season.

Still, they begin three points behind Manchester United in the quest for the final Uefa Champions League spot next season. And it may get tougher from here, with Aston Villa, Newcastle and a round-of-16 UCL clash with Paris Saint-Germain looming.

Rosenior doesn’t see it that way. “The Premier League is so difficult every week. Every week, the challenges that you face, the different tactical problems that you have, and the physicality of the league — I don’t judge one game as harder than the other,” he said.

“For me, I’m happy with this group; I’m happy with the start that we’ve made. We’ve won eight out of 12, it should be 10 out of 12. That’s not bad.”

Rosenior also confirmed captain Reece James will be available after the defensive midfielder sustained a minor injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Field Level Media