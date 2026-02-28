Crafty Jarvis bides his time for SA Open lead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Casey Jarvis of South Africa tees off on the 14th hole during the third round of the Investec South African Open Championship 2026 at Stellenbosch Golf Club on February 28 2026 in Stellenbosch. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Casey Jarvis turned master craftsman at the windswept Stellenbosch golf club course yesterday as he patiently worked his way to a one-shot lead of the Investec South African Open.

Jarvis ground out a flawless six-under-par 64 to move to 11-under-par overall, with Hennie du Plessis and overnight leader Francesco Laporta of Italy just behind.

Scotsman Callum Hill, winner of last year’s Joburg Open, was eight-under after shooting 65.

Jarvis and Du Plessis were the focus of the vocal local fans, and both men showed their grit and skill along the way, even after both hit errant approach shots into the 18th green.

Jarvis struck his ball into the hospitality tent on the right, mis-hit his chip, and then nailed a magnificent putt from just off the green for his par, punching the air as it dropped.

One of my greatest putts

“I was actually just thinking ... that could be one of my greatest putts in front of a home crowd,” said Jarvis, the 22-year-old who achieved his maiden DP World Tour success a week ago, winning the Magical Kenya Open. “So I think that was a really cool moment.”

Teeing up this afternoon, Jarvis had carded bogeys in every round of tour competition he had played this year. But not yesterday, not in the gusting wind that made narrow fairways even tighter.

The fiery player, who’s normally not shy to attack, resembled a diamond cutter, biding his time before making his move. “It’s not an easy course, so I started off pretty slow. I was one under through seven, and then everything changed when I chipped in on eight, and I said, ‘okay, come, let’s go, let’s catch you guys at the top’.”

Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Investec South African Open Championship 2026 at Stellenbosch Golf Club on February 28 2026 in Stellenbosch. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) (Warren Little)

Jarvis birdied nine, 11 and 12 and then added a sixth on the par-four 17th to deliver the best score of the day, along with three other players, including novice Kieron van Wyk who is on seven-under with two others.

“It’s a course [which] at the start of the week I [felt] like it didn’t really suit me as much as, for instance, last week’s,” added Jarvis.

“So I just tried something different this week, tried by staying patient. I mean, it’s not an easy course … If you attack, attack, attack on a course like this, I think you’ll get punished.”

Good crowds

Du Plessis was chuffed with his 67. “It was a very good three-under-par. It was difficult, it was very hard to stay in it. It can get away from you quite easily when it’s this windy, and at least there were good crowds [which] kept me going. Very pleased with the way I hung in ...

“I’m in the mix. Today I held my nerves quite nicely. I should be more nervous tomorrow, but I’m up for it,” said the 29-year-old father of one who bogeyed the opening and final holes.

He celebrated his drop on the 18th with the same vigour as Jarvis, nailing a lengthy putt after getting punished by the rough on the right. “I think that fighting bogey is as important as a fighting par or fighting birdie. It’s a very important moment for me momentum-wise going into tomorrow,” said Du Plessis.

Last week Jarvis had a share of the lead going into the final round of the tournament in Nairobi, and Du Plessis was also one shot off the pace.

Here they are again, but there are others in the mix, like Laporte, who also dropped a shot on the 18th.

That par-four with the water-guarded green, the most difficult hole today, could decide the tournament.