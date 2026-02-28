Hard work pays off as Connor Esterhuizen earns call-up for Proteas’ T20 tour to NZ

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Connor Esterhuizen will travel to New Zealand with the Proteas later this month

Connor Esterhuizen has adopted a fairly simple philosophy to achieve the goals he has set as a cricketer: “I won’t let anyone work harder than I do.”

Esterhuizen, 24, recently earned a maiden Proteas call-up for the national side’s T20 series in New Zealand.

“I knew I was in the mix. When I saw [national selection convenor Patrick Moroney’s] name on the caller ID, it was the fulfilment of everything I dreamed of since I was a kid,” he said.

The batter’s work ethic lies at the heart of his success as a cricketer. It’s one of the first things that gets mentioned about him by teammates and coaches. “I’ve always pushed myself. I’m not sure where it comes from, but I’m doing the thing I love, as a job, every day.”

Schooled at St John’s College in Johannesburg, Esterhuizen is one of the sweetest timers of a ball in the country. While his talent is unquestioned, it alone wasn’t going to accelerate his rise through the ranks at the Lions, which — in the last five years especially — has become one of the hardest domestic teams to break into.

Esterhuizen had to bide his time while the likes of Ryan Rickelton were plundering runs and has only become a fixture in the last two seasons, with Rickelton featuring more regularly for the Proteas.

The Lions needed quick runs to basically secure them another spot in the 4-day series final, so Connor Esterhuizen proceeded to smash the fastest century in CSA 4-Day history



58 balls pic.twitter.com/5uhtobyJcs — Werner (@Werries_) February 10, 2026

However, he’s enjoyed that part of maturing as a professional and has been like a sponge at a union that has a host of Proteas on its books, along with a star-studded coaching staff headed up by former Proteas mentor Russell Domingo and including Hashim Amla as batting coach and Allan Donald in charge of the bowling.

“I have had some conversations with Russell and Hashim about what to expect [and] how all of it lines up with my strengths. They’ve told me I will be alright.”

Esterhuizen’s been a bit better than alright this season. Having played just one Four-Day Series match in 2023/24, last season he featured seven times, making one 50. But this season, he exploded in the country’s premier first-class competition, scoring four centuries, including a double-hundred, and finishing a tournament, which the Lions won last week, with an aggregate of 791 runs and an average of 98.87.

He first earned recognition in the T20 format, playing more of a helping hand in the second of the Lions’ recent provincial titles in 2024/25, when he scored his 199 runs with a strike rate of 139.16. Later that season he was part of the victorious MI Cape Town side in the SA20, sharing a crucial 50-run partnership with Dewald Brevis in the final.

His focus in the next few weeks will stay on his domestic duties, with the Lions looking to add the One-Day Cup to their Four-Day series title. But when that competition reaches its halfway point, Esterhuizen will be jetting off to New Zealand.

“I believe I have the talent and mentality to do well. I just want to enjoy myself, I can’t wait to make my debut.”