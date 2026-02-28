Proteas batters find their mojo ahead of World Cup playoffs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Led by their captain’s outrageous strokeplay, South Africa’s batting has clicked in timely fashion at the T20 World Cup in India.

However, a flamboyant former star believes they risk falling into a trap in the semifinal.

The Proteas will face New Zealand in the first semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. They are the only unbeaten team at the tournament, with their bowling deservedly receiving plenty of plaudits.

The batting, notwithstanding the dramatics in those two super-overs against Afghanistan, wasn’t as eye-catching in the group stage, with bowlers earning the player-of-the-match award all four times.

In the Super Eights, however, David Miller’s heroics against India and Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 82 against West Indies saw them claim the individual prizes. Throughout South Africa’s campaign, the batters, to use a phrase the players repeat often, “did their jobs”.

There have been contributions all round. Markram has scored three half-centuries, Miller, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock one each.

Invaluable partnership

Tristan Stubbs blasted sixes in the super overs and made an unbeaten 44 to round off the innings against India, while Brevis, denounced for his struggles in the group stage, shared an invaluable partnership with Miller against India, making 45.

Herschelle Gibbs believes playing at the same venue has helped Markram’s men. “The bounce has been so familiar for them. You come off the SA20, you go to India, and in Ahmedabad, you’re getting bounce, similar to what you will see at Centurion or the Wanderers,” he said.

Even when the Proteas have started a bit slowly, they’ve been comfortable, knowing they can make it up through the middle and back end of the innings — Herschelle Gibbs, former Proteas batter

Besides the conditions, Gibbs — who played in three T20 World Cups among his 23 T20Is — also praised the Proteas’ planning and their approach. “We’ve shown everyone else how to bat in the first six overs. India and the West Indies tried to blast through the first six overs.

“Quinny [De Kock] and Markram have played in an orthodox fashion in the first six. They’ve been aggressive but they haven’t tried any funky shots, because they haven’t needed to. Even when the Proteas have started a bit slowly, they’ve been comfortable, knowing they can make it up through the middle and back end of the innings.”

Markram’s form is the best it’s ever been in the format. His three highest scores have come this year, two of those in the World Cup. Both his opening partner, De Kock, and the team’s batting coach, Ashwell Prince, feel there’s one major reason for that.

Really good form

“In the past there might have been different opinions about his best position in the line-up — not only for us but in T20 leagues. I’ve always believed opening is his best position,” Prince said yesterday.

“His form is really good at the moment; he’s really locked in.”

Markram and De Kock have shared three 50 partnerships in the World Cup, with Prince citing the left/right combination as a key part of that success.

While Prince explained that the Proteas would pay Zimbabwe due respect, the fact that South Africa have already qualified for the semifinal has made the outcome of this morning’s clash superfluous.

For the semifinal, South Africa will travel beyond Ahmedabad and Delhi for the first time in the tournament, with Gibbs saying that would prove challenging, especially for the batters.

“You’ve got to get your timing spot on, and understand the kind of shots you need to play, which will be different from what worked in Ahmedabad,” said Gibbs.

The Proteas beat the Black Caps comfortably when the teams met in the group phase, but New Zealand have spent the Super Eight stage in Sri Lanka on spin-friendly tracks and they’ve proved they are adept in those conditions.

“In Kolkata the pitch is slower and the bounce is lower. The batters will need to adjust to that. There’s not a lot of time before the semifinals, but it is nice that they are getting a game in Delhi, which is a bit different from Ahmedabad, and against Zimbabwe’s bowlers [who] are good on slower pitches.”