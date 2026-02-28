Outclassed: Pirates humiliate Chiefs in Soweto derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs is tackled by Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on February 28 2026.

Orlando Pirates squeezed their hand around the neck of Kaizer Chiefs, and the coroner confirmed death by suffocation shortly before 6pm yesterday.

The Buccaneers prevailed 3-0 in this latest edition of the hugely popular Soweto derby played in front of a packed and bouncing FNB Stadium that looked to have dangerously had more people than the capacity.

Pirates, who reclaimed their place at the top of the Betway Premiership standings with 41 points from 18 matches, have a three-point advantage over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Masandawana play their game in hand against Sekhukhune United at Loftus today.

In the process of this vital victory over an old foe, Pirates have stopped the bleeding as they went into this clash on the back of successive defeats to Sundowns and Casric Stars in the league and Nedbank Cup, respectively.

For Chiefs, this defeat has effectively killed their outside chance of a top-two league finish that comes with the lucrative Champions League. Instead, they are going to battle with the likes of AmaZulu, Durban City and Polokwane City to finish third.

This defeat has effectively killed Chiefs’ outside chance of a top-two league finish that comes with the lucrative Champions League.

It was a day of many firsts, as Ethen Chislett, Lebohang Maboe, Flavio Silva, Aden McCarthy and Asanele Velebayi got their first taste of the derby for Amakhosi.

For Pirates, it was Lebone Seema, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Yanela Mbuthuma and Masindi Nemtajela who played in this match for the first time.

Pirates dominated Chiefs, who came into this match after back-to-back losses, in all facets of the game and for sustained periods, and for the neutrals this Pirates win is good for the title race.

Pirates started the match positively, as they launched early attacks on the Chiefs defence through Relebohile Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi and Mbuthuma but they could not break through.

Their persistence earned them a corner kick, and it ended with Moremi driving a goal-bound shot that deflected off the legs of Silva to beat goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who went the wrong way.

The Buccaneers continued to push relentlessly after the opener, with Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi and Mbuthuma proving a handful for Chiefs defence of Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika.

Pirates increased their lead after 39 minutes when Sebelebele made a surging run from the midfield and laid the ball on the path of Mofokeng, who released Appollis to beat Bvuma.

There was a suspicion of offside for the second goal, but referee Eugene Mdluli and his near-side assistant Lalelani Mngadi did not see anything wrong, allowing Appollis to celebrate.

Pirates put this match beyond doubt after 78 minutes when substitute striker Evidence Makgopa headed home a well-taken cross from Moremi.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou got his starting line-up spot-on, and they settled in first, with defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi and Seema not having too many problems to deal with during the early exchanges.

Ouaddou also got it right in the heart of the midfield, where he recalled Thalente Mbatha to work with Makhehleni Makhaula, and the duo provided cover for wingbacks Deon Hotto and Sebelebele whenever they surged forward.

Ouaddou was also on the money by using Mofokeng at the creative No 10 role, with Appollis and Moremi on the flanks, and they combined well to cause the Chiefs defence problems.

For Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, their best-laid plans did not work, as they struggled to settle in the match during the early exchanges, and they never recovered.

Firstly, the co-coaches could not pick injured first-choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who was replaced by Bvuma, with Fiacre Ntwari on the bench.

The decision to start with Chislett, who was only playing his second match for Amakhosi, was not a bad one, as the midfielder was one of the bright sparks in a disappointing afternoon.

Elsewhere, there were problems galore, as Miguel, captain Kwinika, McCarthy, Thabiso Monyane and Pule Mmodi were troubled all afternoon by Pirates attackers.

In the midfield, Lebohang Maboe and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo were overpowered by Makhaula and Mbatha, and attackers Glody Lilepo and Silva rarely threatened Bucs goalminder Sipho Chaine.

To try and get back in the game, Youssef and Kaze made swift changes at the beginning of the second half, with Thabo Cele and Asanele Velebayi coming in for Ngcobo and Mmodi in the midfield. Nothing came of it.

And it could have been worse for Amakhosi, but Sibisi failed to connect with Makgopa’s cross during the closing stages. However, it didn’t matter, as the three points were safely tucked away.