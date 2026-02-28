Standard banks on Safa as Bafana Bafana’s new sponsor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standard Bank will tomorrow be unveiled as sponsor of the South African Football Association (Safa) as the financial house throws its weight behind the 2026 World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana.

The Sunday Times believes the football governing body and one of the country’s major banks have put pen to paper on a three-year partnership whose details will be fully disclosed tomorrow when Standard Bank group head of sponsorship Bonga Sebesho will be joined by Safa president Danny Jordaan for the official announcement at the bank’s Johannesburg headquarters.

The bank’s previous foray into football sponsorship was a 10-year financial backing of Betway Premiership powerhouses Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. It was also the official partner of the Confederation of African Football Champions League and the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana.

In November 2010 the bank ended all its sports sponsorships, including a 13-year investment in Cricket South Africa.

Asked for comment on the figures, the bank’s communications department responded with a statement stating: “Standard Bank regularly explores opportunities to support initiatives that contribute to social cohesion and national pride in South Africa.

Bonga Sebesho, head of sponsorship at Standard Bank. (Thulani Kubeka)

“Sport, including football, plays an important role in bringing communities together and creating opportunities for young people and remains an area of ongoing interest for the group.

“Standard Bank does not comment on speculation, and should any partnership or initiative be confirmed, it will be communicated in due course through the appropriate channels.”

Goodwill from corporates

Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the World Cup appears to have sparked a well of goodwill from the corporate sector, as the bank is the second major company to back Safa in recent months.

The deal comes four months after Safa reunited with adidas who in October returned to the fold of the football governing body as the official technical sponsor. The German multinational company replaced Le Coq Sportif in a three-year partnership that will see it supplying match, training kit and travel gear for Bafana, the senior women’s national team Banyana Banyana, as well as all junior national sides.

The new Bafana kit will be launched on March 24, and Hugo Broos’s men will be kitted in their new strip for two international friendlies in Durban and Cape Town to prepare for the World Cup. Bafana host Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 27, and their second match will take place at the Cape Town Stadium on March 31.

At the World Cup, which Mexico co-hosts with Canada and the US, Bafana are in group A, along with South Korea and a fourth opponent whose identity will be known at the conclusion of European playoff qualifiers on March 31.

The global spectacle kicks off in Mexico City on June 11 when Bafana take on the co-host in the opening match at the Estadio Azteca. It will be South Africa’s fourth appearance at the quadrennial showpiece and a first in 16 years since hosting the 2010 edition.