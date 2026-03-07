Giant slayers Casric crush AmaZulu in their own kraal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Decide Chauke of Casric Stars celebrates goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 7 2026.

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars’ giant-killing spree in the Nedbank Cup continues.

The men from KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, yesterday produced another stunning performance to beat AmaZulu 2-1 in their backyard, the Moses Mabhida Stadium, to book a place in the semifinal.

This result comes after the minnows caused a massive upset a few weeks ago by knocking overwhelming favourites Orlando Pirates out of the tournament and have now claimed another big scalp.

Once again, Casric proved their fitness and held their own against a PSL side away from home during extra time, where Decide Chauke found the back of the net to settle this tie after 125 minutes of play.

Casric took the lead through Mfundo Thikazi after 12 minutes, and AmaZulu equalised two minutes into the second half. However, Chauke’s effort proved to be decisive in the closing stages as AmaZulu were dumped out of the tournament.

For the opening goal, Thikazi connected with a well-taken pass from Lelethu Skelem in the midfield after the visitors launched a devastating counterattack.

Casric took the lead after 125 minutes when substitute attacker Chauke’s close-range strike beat Ofori’s outstretched hands to rebound off the upright into the net

Before the goal, Usuthu threatened Casric goalkeeper Tshingwana Mthombeni but the visitors cleared the danger with a long ball that found Skelem, who controlled the ball before laying it for Thikazi, who beat advancing AmaZulu goalkeeper Darren Johnson.

AmaZulu reacted to the goal with more forays into the Casric danger area with Siyanda Hlangabeza, Teboho Mashigo, Riaan Hanamub, Hendrick Ekstein, and Athini Maqokolo but they couldn’t find the target.

AmaZulu suffered a blow after 33 minutes when Johnson, who has kept nine clean sheets in the league, left the field with injury and was replaced by Richard Ofori.

Casric missed out on an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break because Thabang Rakwena, who was clearly onside, could not connect with a pass from Siphosethu Meveni.

AmaZulu went to the break a goal down because they missed their chances when they came face-to-face with the Casric defence marshalled by Teboho Lekatla and Kabelo Mofokeng.

AmaZulu got the second half to a good start when midfielder Ekstein pulled one back after 49 minutes when he caught the Casric defence still trying to organise themselves. For the rest of the second half, the teams continued going at each other, but they could not find more goals, and the match was forced into extra time.

There was a moment of drama after 102 minutes when AmaZulu escaped a red card. Ofori handled the ball outside the box, but referee Luxolo Badi gave him a yellow card, much to the chagrin of Casric players. Had he seen red, AmaZulu would have been be forced to play the remainder of the match with an infield player as goalkeeper because Ofori had replaced injured Johnson in the first half.

Casric took the lead after 125 minutes when substitute attacker Chauke’s close-range strike beat Ofori’s outstretched hands to rebound off the upright into the net.

Chauke was released by a defence-splitting pass from exciting midfielder and Man of the Match Lefa Makua in a crowded penalty box as they continued their giant-killing spree.