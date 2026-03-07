Positive Hennie chases Joburg Open glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hennie du Plessis has been close the past two weeks, but maybe today at the Joburg Open the tobacco farmer’s son will finally claim his cigar.

The 29-year-old, still looking for his maiden win on the DP World Tour, fired an impressive eight-under-par 62 around the Houghton layout for an overall 14 under and a two-stroke lead in this tournament co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour.

Du Plessis, who finished tied for second at the South African Open in Stellenbosch last week, and third at the Magical Kenya Open the week before, burst to life on the back nine as he nailed six birdies — five of them in a row — for a 29.

Two shots behind him are four players. Three of them — high-flying Casey Jarvis, who is looking for a rare third consecutive triumph; England’s 2022 Joburg Open champion Dan Bradbury; and his compatriot, Alex Fitzpatrick — shot a six-under 64.

The overnight leader, England’s Brandon Robinson-Thompson, was unable to carry his second-round momentum into yesterday, going around in par.

Fitzpatrick and Robinson-Thompson, like Du Plessis, are looking for their first DP World Tour successes.

The South African said he was going into today’s round with a positive mindset, insisting he did nothing wrong the last two weeks.

He shot five under par in the final round in Nairobi and one under par last weekend. “I don’t think there’s much to do different,” said Du Plessis, who has recovered after struggling with flu earlier in the week.

“I still shot well under par in the final rounds, so I think I’m doing the right things. You never know when you’re going to win, but if you keep being in contention and keep shooting good scores, your chance will come.”

While some may have seen disappointment in the past two weeks, Du Plessis viewed it differently. “It’s very rewarding to keep playing well. Some people think you play well for one week and it’s a little bit of a fluke, but I’m proving that I’m playing well. I’m just riding the wave at the moment.”

In the past five weeks, he’s earned a little less than €390,000 (R7.5m), lifting his career earnings on the Tour to €1.7m (R32.8m).

Du Plessis had to first complete nine holes from the weather-disrupted second round. “This front nine I struggled to get going, and I started with two birdies, but I struggled to find some momentum after the third hole.”

Birdies on the par-five fifth and par-four eighth were cancelled out by bogeys on the par-four sixth and par-three seventh. “I found something on the back nine, on 10,” he said

Du Plessis, whose parents have a tobacco farm in Limpopo, said he felt a slice of good luck when his drive went into the rough and the ball bounced, and he was able to advance it down the fairway, chip onto the green, and card the first of his five straight birdies.

Jarvis, 22, has a chance to match the three consecutive wins achieved by Seve Ballesteros in 1986 and Nick Faldo in 1989, although he insisted he was trying not to think about it. “It’s not easy to get your mind off the wins,” he admitted.

But he had a good idea of how he’d approach the final round. “I’ve played pretty aggressive today, so I think I’ll stick to that and we’ll see what happens.”

Bradbury is also hungry to taste more success. “I’d love to win it again; take that trophy home again.”