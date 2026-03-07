STUART HESS | ‘Moered’ Proteas must clap back

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Various degrees of common assault were sought to describe the latest exit by the Proteas in the World Cup. It felt like ”a big slap in the face”, said skipper Aiden Markram. “A snotklap,” said Shukri Conrad. The coach added that they got “moered”.

New Zealand’s win was all of those things. The disappointment was all too familiar, along with the usual description of choking because every time South Africa lose, they choke.

They didn’t on Wednesday. But they did hesitate. They didn’t play like the team that had won the previous seven matches in the tournament. They let the loss of a toss — albeit a very important one, given the advantage batting second in a day/night match at Eden Gardens has — cloud their thinking.

Of course, New Zealand executed their plans superbly thereafter. But the Proteas didn’t do enough to assert themselves. As is too often the case, South Africa is digging for reasons why this happened.

The record in ICC knockout matches is a miserable one. Since 1992 and “22 off 1 ball”, South Africa has won just two semifinals in 28 ICC limited-overs events — nine 50-over World Cups, 10 T20 World Cups, and nine Champions Trophy tournaments.

Those two wins came against Sri Lanka in what was then called the ICC Knockout Trophy — later renamed the Champions Trophy (which the Proteas would go on to win in 1998) — and in 2024 when they beat Afghanistan in Trinidad.

Conrad’s good humour should not be viewed as him not caring about the result. In fact, the opposite is true. He cares deeply about the players, many of whom he worked with in some capacity in their formative years.

There’s also been just one win in a quarterfinal of a World Cup — also against Sri Lanka in 2015. Otherwise, it’s been a litany of misfortune, dreadful performances, and, yes, choking, which has cast a pall over the national team.

Another deep introspection of Wednesday’s events will take place in due course. For Conrad, this is a first experience.

The irony would not have been lost even on him that his opposite number on Wednesday, Rob Walter, was in the same position in Kolkata in 2023 and Lahore in 2025, trying to unpack a semifinal loss at the end of campaigns in which South Africa had played very well.

Conrad’s good humour should not be viewed as him not caring about the result. In fact, the opposite is true. He cares deeply about the players, many of whom he worked with in some capacity in their formative years.

He’s a scholar of the sport and is aware of the reputation that South African cricket has when it comes to limited-overs tournaments and especially playoff matches. He is desperate not to add his name to an already lengthy list of coaches who’ve overseen painful exits at those events.

Conrad will have paid close attention to how the moods of the players switched when the toss didn’t go their way, how the batters hesitated, and how the bowlers failed to mimic New Zealand’s discipline.

He too will absorb this disappointment, and his reaction will be the biggest test of his coaching skills in the next 18 months. South Africa has a bruising schedule, starting in September, that will culminate in a home World Cup in October 2027.

Everyone’s reputation is on the line. Cricket South Africa (CSA) through its CEO Pholetsi Moseki has made no bones about the fact that anything less than winning the World Cup will be deemed a failure.

The CSA director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, has maintained that the bulk of his work in the last four years has been aimed at winning the tournament.

No excuses will be acceptable. South Africans need to be delivered a different script, one in which it’s their team that dole out snotklaps when it matters most.