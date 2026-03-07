BBK UNPLUGGED | Pirates profligacy may prove costly for title ambitions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on February 28 2026.

Pardon me for the disturbance. Do you mind joining me on a journey down memory lane? If you don’t, please come with me, my friend.

The year is 2011. It is May 21, the final day of the Absa Premiership season. Not just any season. But one that was filled with twists and turns, as two teams took turns in a spell-binding onslaught for the coveted domestic crown.

A season where Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captured the imagination of the local football population in a spine-tingling marathon for the holy grail.

Fuelled by the exuberance of youth, the enterprising Urban Warriors were guided by the coaching excellence of a certain Foppe de Haan. His countryman Ruud Krol, who assumed the status of a fashion icon with his pink shirt, directed traffic for the Pirates dugout as both Dutchmen battled for supremacy on South African soil.

Andile Jali and Siphiwe Tshabalala during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs from FNB Stadium on February 26 2011 in Soweto. (Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The Ajax arsenal were armed with the inspirational talisman Thulani Serero, a brilliant baller Khama Billiat, livewire Lebogang Manyama and workhorse Willard Katsande.

Aboard the Sea Robbers’ ship was a crew of sailors spearheaded by the industrious and militant midget duo of Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa, the irrepressible Isaac Chansa, the dazzling Dane Klate, and led from the back by skipper Lucky Lekgwathi.

Final day of the season

Those with elephant memories will recall that the battle of wits between De Haan and Krol climaxed on the final day of the season.

In Orlando, when Golden Arrows failed to clear their lines, the ball fell around the D line and in the direction of an advancing Chansa. With the scoreboard reading 1-1 in the 84th minute, the Zambian midfielder hit a rasping rocket with his right boot. That goal secured a 2-1 win, taking them to 60 points.

In Cape Town, Billiat and Sameehg Doutie scored for Ajax. Gert Schalkwyk and Diyo Sibisi got the goals for Maritzburg United. The 2-2 draw crushed Ajax’s hopes to win the title.

The point pushed them to 60; and the Buccaneers pipped them to the crown on goal difference.

The 2025-26 Betway Premiership race has the makings of being as memorable as Pirates’ attempt, at the successive fourth time of asking, to end a Mamelodi Sundowns monopoly.

Miguel Cardoso and Abdeslam Ouaddou have us captivated in a title race that, thus far, is a carbon copy of what we witnessed 14 years ago.

Last season the wheels came off on match day eight when a 1-0 defeat by Stellenbosch ended a seven-game winning run that had matched Sundowns. The Sea Robbers’ ship never recovered from hitting that iceberg as Masandawana steamrolled most of the opposition to secure an eighth consecutive league crown.

On each other’s necks

After 19 games, however, Ouaddou and Cardoso are breathing on each other’s necks. Their sides are on 44 points, with Pirates leading the log standings by virtue of goal difference.

Though Downs have scored 32 goals, one more than Pirates, the defending champions have conceded 10 goals, two more than the side that seeks to dethrone them.

Having been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Casric Stars, who yesterday ambushed AmaZulu in their own kraal to continue their giant-killing spree, and not reaching the Champions League knockout, Pirates have no distractions but only the league chase to contend with.

While they continue to show a bit more bite in their bid to crack the code to convert their three-time runners-up status to eventual championship, they are a threat to their own ambitions.

Their lack of a killer instinct could see them being architects of their own downfall and undermine their effort to add a league gong last achieved by Augusto Palacios in 2012.

Were Pirates not wasteful in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City on Wednesday, their goal difference would be healthier.

Such sloppiness may prove suicidal in a contest with a Sundowns not only renowned for a ruthless streak but also masterful ability to strike a balance between managing a march to the domestic league finish line while pursuing the elusive Caf Champions League trophy.

Continued profligacy by Pirates may see their challenge for the championship come a cropper.

