Blast from the past: ‘Hands of Stone’ retains world title

Lehlohonolo Ledwaba became the third South African to win the IBF junior-featherweight title after he outpointed American John Michael Johnson for the vacant crown at the Carousel in 1999.

1910 — Bert Vogler finishes with five wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 178 before chasing down the 175-run target to win the fourth Test against England at Newlands by four wickets to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

1939 — Captain Alan Melville scores 103 as South Africa are bowled out for 481 on the sixth day of the fifth and final “timeless Test” against England at Kingsmead. The visitors had a target of 696.

1949 — South Africa lose the fifth and final Test to England at St George’s Park by three wickets after a declaration, leaving England with 172 runs to win. The visitors won the series 2-0.

1970 — Lee Irvine, resuming on 9, scores 102 before South Africa declare on 470/8, setting Australia a target of 570 runs to win the fourth and final Test at St George’s Park.

1997 — Elana Meyer reclaims the world half-marathon record as she clocks 67 min 36 sec in Kyoto, Japan, beating reigning world marathon champion Manuela Machado of Portugal by more than three minutes. She had set the mark in East London in 1991, before it was taken by Germany’s Uta Pippig in 1994.

1997 — Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba retains his WBU bantamweight title when he outpoints Italy’s Gian Maria Petriccioli over 12 rounds at Nasrec. Ledwaba, also the South African junior-featherweight champion, struggled to make the bantamweight limit and gave up the marginal world title after that bout.

2000 — Gary Kirsten scores 115 and Herschelle Gibbs 111 as the Proteas make 301/3, but they lose the opening ODI against India in Kochi by three wickets.

2008 — Graeme Smith scores an unbeaten 103 as South Africa score 180/1 to beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first ODI in Chattogram.

2012 — Graeme Smith scores 115 and Jacques Kallis an unbeaten 107 in the first Test against New Zealand in Dunedin.

2016 — Hashim Amla scores 97 runs off 62 balls, but the Proteas, on 178/4, lose the third and final T20 against Australia at Newlands by six wickets, and with it the series 1-2.

2016 — Lizelle Lee scores an unbeaten 33 to lift the South African women to 119/3 on their way to beating West Indies by four runs in the third and final T20 at Newlands to take the series 2-1.

2017 — Dean Elgar, resuming on 128, scores 140 as South Africa make 308 in their first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Dunedin.

2018 — Kagiso Rabada takes five wickets as the Proteas bowl out Australia for 243 on the opening day of the second Test at St George’s Park.

2021 — Lara Goodall makes 49 as the South African women are dismissed for 157 on their way to losing the second ODI against India in Lucknow by nine wickets.