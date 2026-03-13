Blast from the past: Mokoena sails to silver at world indoor champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Long jumper Khotso Mokoena had to settle for second place at the 2010 Indoor World Championships in Doha.

1889 — South Africa are bowled out for 129 before England knock off the required 66 runs to win the first Test at St George’s Park by eight wickets. South Africa’s first-ever Test, scheduled for three days, was over in two.

1906 — Gordon White scores 147 before South Africa declare their second innings on 349/5, setting England a target of 440 runs to win the third Test at Old Wanderers.

1966 — Waterskier Deirdre Barnard, a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Rustenburg in Cape Town, ramps her way to a leap of 108 feet at the Masters tournament in Melbourne, surpassing the world record by seven feet. Her mark was not recorded as a world record because it wasn’t achieved at a world championship.

1972 — The South African women’s cricket team is bowled out for 89 in their second innings as New Zealand win the second Test at Kingsmead by 188 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Brenda Williams top-scored for the hosts with 28.

2001 — Herschelle Gibbs scores an unbeaten 83 as South Africa reach stumps on 142/2, still 164 short of the target, to draw the first Test against the West Indies in Georgetown.

2002 — Cindy Eksteen scores 36 as the South African women, chasing a revised 137 from 30 overs, beat India by three wickets with one ball remaining in the rain-affected third ODI at Centurion.

2005 — Ashwell Prince, resuming on 101, makes an unbeaten 139 as South Africa declare their first innings on 480/7 in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe at Centurion. Monde Zondeki then took 6/39 as the visitors crashed to 149 all out with South Africa winning the match by an innings and 62 runs and the series 2-0.

2005 — Charlize van der Westhuizen scores an unbeaten 25 as the South African women are restricted to 182/7 on their way to losing the first ODI against England in Klerksdorp by seven wickets.

2010 — Defending world indoor long-jump champion Khotso Mokoena jumps a best of 8.08m — the same distance he posted winning gold two years earlier — but this time it’s good enough only for silver. Fabrice Lapierre, the Mauritius-born Australian, wins with an 8.17m effort.

2015 — Sune Luus takes 4/38 up front, but the South African women’s batters are held to 159/9 to lose the first ODI against Pakistan in Sharjah by 57 runs.

2016 — Charl Schwartzel beats American Bill Haas on the first playoff hole to take the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbour in Florida, his only win on the PGA Tour since the 2011 Masters. The two had finished on seven-under-par 277, two shots ahead of Ryan Moore.

2019 — Quinton de Kock again plays a starring role as the Proteas win their fourth straight ODI against Sri Lanka, winning by six wickets in Port Elizabeth. Chasing 190 for victory, de Kock top-scored for South Africa with 51 off 57 deliveries.