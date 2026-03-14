Ireland end Scotland’s Six Nations hopes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two Tommy O’Brien tries ended the visitors’ hopes of a first title in 27 years. Stock photo.

Ireland remained in the Six Nations hunt with a riveting 43-21 bonus-point win over Scotland that ended their opponents’ hopes and left Andy Farrell’s men needing a favour from England in France late last night to secure a third title in four years.

With both teams in contention for the title at the start of the final day, the Super Saturday opener did not disappoint, with the sides sharing three tries in the first 10 minutes before the ruthless Irish took control to lead 19-7 at half time.

Three rapid-fire tries midway through the second half cut the deficit to five points, but two Tommy O’Brien tries ended the visitors’ hopes of a first title in 27 years and extended Ireland’s winning run over the Scots to 12 games.

The bonus point moved Ireland three clear of France but, with a large points difference deficit, they either needed England to win in Paris for the first time in a decade or avoid the unlikely scenario of a draw in which France add a four-try bonus point.

Reuters