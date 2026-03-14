SportPREMIUM

Ireland end Scotland’s Six Nations hopes

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The abuse of rugby referees is tarnishing the sport's image
Two Tommy O’Brien tries ended the visitors’ hopes of a first title in 27 years. Stock photo. (123RF/VECTORFUSIONART)

Ireland remained in the Six Nations hunt with a riveting 43-21 bonus-point win over Scotland that ended their opponents’ hopes and left Andy Farrell’s men needing a favour from England in France late last night to secure a third title in four years.

With both teams in contention for the title at the start of the final day, the Super Saturday opener did not disappoint, with the sides sharing three tries in the first 10 minutes before the ruthless Irish took control to lead 19-7 at half time.

Three rapid-fire tries midway through the second half cut the deficit to five points, but two Tommy O’Brien tries ended the visitors’ hopes of a first title in 27 years and extended Ireland’s winning run over the Scots to 12 games.

The bonus point moved Ireland three clear of France but, with a large points difference deficit, they either needed England to win in Paris for the first time in a decade or avoid the unlikely scenario of a draw in which France add a four-try bonus point.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Water ‘blesser’ exposed: the ANC bigwigs who truck water but have no tankers

2

Army generals dismiss ‘turf war’ over deployed troops

3

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Nkabane’s promotion makes merit a joke

4

ZEBLON VILAKAZI | Universities must draw on best global minds but keep eye on social redress

5

MAMPHELA RAMPHELE | ANC opposition to Khampepe spits in the face of all South Africans