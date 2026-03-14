Mali clash: Cardoso warns Downs against complacency

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Mamelodi Sundowns take a 3-0 score to the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal clash with Stade Malien in Bamako on Sunday, March 22 ― but coach Miguel Cardoso says their healthy lead must not lull them into a false sense of security.

Goals by Khuliso Mudau, Brayan León and Iqraam Rayners gave the Brazilians the vital first-leg win at Loftus on Friday night to put them in a strong position to progress to the semifinal stage again.

If they get there, it will be their third successive appearance in the semifinals as they continue to be serious competitors in continental football.

Sundowns lost to Cardoso’s Espérance in the semis three seasons ago, and last year they lost to Pyramids in the final after the Portuguese coach joined Downs from the Tunisian giants.

Masandawana and Cardoso will hope it will be third time lucky for them; and speaking after the win, the coach said he’d seen a fair share of comebacks in football, and he did not want to suffer the same fate.

“What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result, and football history has lots of comeback stories,” he said.

If we don’t go to Bamako with a strong team and the right mindset, we are going to have a very bad taste in the mouth — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundows coach

“If we don’t go to Bamako with a strong team and the right mindset, we are going to have a very bad taste in the mouth. The game in Mali is another dimension because it is going to be on a dry pitch, and that’s going to make the game slower in terms of capacity to take the ball out of contact.

“You saw in the first half that they can be ruthless, with fouls on Tashreeq Matthews, Jayden Adams and Teboho Mokoena. Also, the temperature we’re going to find there is very high, and the rhythm of the game will be slower.

“That is going to make it difficult for us to play the game we want. But we have experience, and if the players have the right mindset, we will be able to fight for a result away from home.”

Sundowns benefited from VAR as goals by Mudau and Rayners were only confirmed after referrals, and Cardoso was full of praise for the technology that is yet to be introduced in the PSL.

“VAR is a tool that can help referees because the game has changed a lot over the past 20 years. Compared to 20 years ago, the speed of the game and frequency of matches [have] increased; there’s much more contact, and referees have a challenge to control everything.

“Pressure from the outside is much greater because they [referees] are scrutinised and evaluated more these days, so having a tool like VAR helps them a great deal. That’s exactly what I’ve been fighting for.”

There’s no time for Cardoso and his players to celebrate the win as they turn their attention to the Betway Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants on Tuesday at Loftus.

“For now, it is time to rest and see who is in a better condition to play against Gallants. We’re far away from discussing winning the tournament. The only thing we can discuss at the moment is how we’re going to play against Gallants on Tuesday.

“After Gallants, it’s only then that we will think about the Stade Malien match in Bamako. If our mindset gets out of the next match against Gallants, maybe we’re going to fall somewhere.

“We need to focus on the next one; in the locker room, we have players whose thoughts are on the next match.”