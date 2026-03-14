Red-hot Sabalenka to face Rybakina

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Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will clash in a blockbuster Indian Wells final tonight following their straight-set victories over Linda Noskova and Elina Svitolina yesterday, setting up a rematch of their Australian Open Grand Slam title clash.

The world No 1 has been in formidable form this season, winning 16 of her first 17 matches, with her only defeat coming against Rybakina in the Melbourne showpiece in January.

She powered past Noskova 6-3 6-4 and will compete for the Indian Wells crown for the third time in four years, seeking her maiden title in the Californian desert.

It feels great, I’ve lost a couple of finals here, so I’ll make sure that I’m more than ready on Sunday. I’ll bring my best tennis and this is the year — Aryna Sabalenka, WTA women’s singles world No 1

“It feels great, I’ve lost a couple of finals here, so I’ll make sure that I’m more than ready on Sunday. I’ll bring my best tennis and this is the year,” Sabalenka said.

Twice Grand Slam champion Rybakina overcame a stiff test to see off Ukraine’s Svitolina 7-5 6-4, staying on track to claim a second title in the event.

Today’s title match will mark the third final between Rybakina and Sabalenka in the last six months. The Kazakh star has won their previous two encounters, lifting the WTA Finals trophy in November and securing the Australian Open title. “I’m going to fight as much as I can. Hopefully it’s going to be a great match,” Rybakina said.

Early control

Sabalenka seized early control, breaking for a 3-1 lead after a Noskova forehand sailed long, and then the Czech’s inconsistent serving — including a double fault — handed the Belarusian another break for 5-1.

Noskova briefly halted the momentum by breaking back when Sabalenka served for the set, only the second time that the top seed had dropped her serve during the tournament.

Sabalenka quickly regrouped when she served again at 5-3, sealing the opener with an ace, while Noskova won just half of the points behind her own serve.

A break in the opening game of the second set proved enough for Sabalenka to seal the victory over the 21-year-old Noskova, who had just one chance to break back but could not convert against the Belarusian’s formidable power and serving. “Serve was the biggest thing in this match,” Sabalenka added.

“[Noskova] is an incredible player; I felt that if I give her a small opportunity, she will take it.”

It will be the 14th WTA 1000 final of Sabalenka’s career.

Rybakina struggled early in her semifinal as Svitolina fired four aces in the opening set. But unforced errors from the Ukrainian opened the door for Rybakina, who seized control with her serve and dictated the remainder of the contest.

Rybakina surged ahead 4-0 in the second set, and though Svitolina attempted to claw her way back Rybakina steadied herself to protect the lead and finish the job.

Reuters