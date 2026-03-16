Blast from the past: Awesome foursome swim to gold in Melbourne

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South Africa's Roland Schoeman, Lyndon Ferns, Gerhard Zandberg and Ryk Neethling celebrate victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

1953 — Hugh Tayfield finishes five wickets to help South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 245 in the second Test in Auckland.

1964 — Joe Partridge finishes with six wickets as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 263 in the final and third Test in Auckland.

1996 — Anton Gilmore fails to capture the WBU’s vacant junior-featherweight title, losing on points to American Max Gomez in Bushkill, US.

2002 — Fransie Botha takes on Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO heavyweight title in Stuttgart, but is stopped in the eighth round by the Ukraine giant.

2002 — Josephine Barnard scores 32 as the South African women are bowled out for 123 to lose the fourth and final ODI against India in Cape Town by 37 runs.

2006 — South Africa’s Olympic champion 4x100m freestyle relay team downs hometown heroes Australia to win gold on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. The team featured three of the four who stunned the world at the 2004 Olympics in Athens — Roland Schoeman, Lyndon Ferns and Ryk Neethling. Gerhard Zandberg was the only new face, coming in for Darian Townsend. Schoeman led South Africa off and put them into a lead they never relinquished, winning in a 3 min 14.97 sec Games record, with the Australians more than half-a-second behind. That time, however, was slower than their 3:13.17 world record from two years before.

2007 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 128 while Herschelle Gibbs, making 72 off 40 balls, becomes the first batsman to hit six sixes off a single over in South Africa’s 221-run victory over the Netherlands in a weather-shortened World Cup group game in Basseterre. Gibbs went to town on Daan van Bunge as South Africa made 353/3 in 40 overs before restricting their opponents to 132/9.

2019 — The Proteas complete a series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they win the fifth and final ODI by 41 runs on Duckworth-Lewis at Newlands. After bowling the visitors out for 225, South Africa were on track for victory at 135/2, with 22 overs still remaining, when the lights went out and stayed out, forcing a premature ending. South Africa were well ahead of the required run rate, with Aiden Markram not out 67.