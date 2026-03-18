Blast from the past: Proteas finally break World Cup knockout spell

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South Africa's Quinton de Kock hit an assured 78 off 57 balls to help guide his team past Sri Lanka in their 2015 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

2002 — The Proteas fight back from a first-innings deficit of 148 to beat Australia by five wickets in the third and final Test at Kingsmead. Resuming on 264/4 in South Africa’s chase of 335, Jacques Kallis made an unbeaten 61 and Ashwell Prince 48 to secure the victory. The visitors won the series 2-1.

2006 — South Africa lose the first Test against Australia at Newlands by seven wickets, unable to defend a total of 97 after getting bowled out for 197 in which Jacques Rudolph’s 41 was the highest score.

2015 — South Africa’s cricketers finally win a knockout match at a World Cup tournament, comfortably beating Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their quarterfinal in Sydney. The Proteas rolled them over for 133 in 38 overs with Imran Tahir taking 4/26 and JP Duminy 3/29. Quinton de Kock (78 not out) spearheaded the chase as South Africa hunted down the target in 18 overs.

2016 — Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock score half-centuries to lift the Proteas to 229/4, but they lose their opening World T20 group match against England in Mumbai by two wickets with two balls remaining. Kyle Abbott took 3/41.

2016 — Dane van Niekerk scores 45 to lift the South African women to 102/6, but they lose their T20 World Cup match against Australia in Nagpur by six wickets.

2017 — Keshav Maharaj takes 6/40 as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 171 in the second Test in Wellington, leaving their batsmen a target of 81 runs, which they reached in the 25th over to win by eight wickets for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

2022 — Rassie van der Dussen makes 86 and David Miller 79, but it’s not enough as the Proteas are bowled out for 276 by Bangladesh at Centurion to lose the first ODI by 38 runs.

2023 — Captain Temba Bavuma scores 144 off 118 balls as the Proteas are bowled out for 287 to lose the second ODI against the West Indies in East London by 48 runs. The first match of the series was abandoned without a ball being bowled.