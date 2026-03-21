BBK UNPLUGGED | Cardoso must win fans’ hearts and minds

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Finish the job and get another jab at a third consecutive Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League semifinal. That’s the mission for Miguel Cardoso as he continues his crusade to conquer the content’s most prized interclub competition.

Cardoso has twice come so close and yet so far from becoming one of the more than 40 coaches to lay their hands on the holy grail. He seeks to follow in the footsteps of his fellow Portuguese mentor Manuel Jose, who was crowned champion on four occasions.

Jose guided Africa’s Club of the Century Al Ahly to four titles in 2001, back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006, and secured his last triumph in 2008 to become the most decorated coach in the competition.

The accolade of second most successful mentor belongs to South African tactician Pitso Mosimane, who won three of the four finals, two of those titles adding to the record 12 the Egyptian side have won in the history of the tournament, which is contested for the 62nd time this year.

Cardoso seeks to be a third coach to lead a South African team to the gold medal.

With late Joe Frickleton fired following a 2-2 draw with Asec Mimosa at FNB Stadium, the late Zambian Ronald Mkhandawire oversaw a 1-0 triumph (3-2 on aggregate) at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan as Orlando Pirates became the first Confederation of Southern African Football (Cosafa) team to lift the trophy.

Mammoth task

Mosimane masterminded his maiden title when he made Sundowns the second South African and Cosafa club to bring the bacon home in 2016. All Mosimane’s successors have the mammoth task of matching that milestone.

Double M (Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi), tried and failed. That’s why in 2026, the chief assignment for Cardoso is to capture that which the rest of the crowd with allegiance to the Chloorkop-based club crave the most, the head seat at the top table of African football.

Having fallen flat at scooping domestic silverware ... in the two seasons of this stewardship of Downs, Cardoso cannot afford to not deliver the Champions League and Betway Premiership double, the only silverware still up for grabs

Cardoso and the Yellow Nation’s campaign continues this evening. Sundowns arrived in Bamako, the capital city of Mali, with one foot in the semifinal. They will play the second leg of the quarterfinal leading 3-0 against Stade Malien, the club that lost 2-1 to Oryx Doula of Cameroon in the first final of the competition in its guise as the African Cup of Champions Clubs.

While nothing is a foregone conclusion in football, a sport littered with teams completing the greatest comebacks, today’s engagement against the opponents who have come nowhere near their best 1965 finalist result, Sundowns should not complicate what seems a set passage to the semifinal.

But Cardoso’s shoulders are laden with the burden of second best. His eight-month stint with Esperance reaped the reward of the Tunisian title. But his trek to Champions League triumph ended in heartbreak when they were thwarted by Al Ahly, who beat Esperance in the 2023-24 final.

His second attempt to clinch Africa’s most coveted prize came a cropper in the previous campaign. He resuscitated a stuttering start and led Sundowns to the final for a second bite at the cherry. Alas, he was denied entry into the gates of glory. Another Egyptian outfit, Pyramids, put brakes at the final hurdle.

Domestic silverware

Having fallen flat at scooping domestic silverware in the form of the MTN 8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup in the two seasons of this stewardship of Downs, Cardoso cannot afford to not deliver the Champions League and Betway Premiership double, the only silverware still up for grabs.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be watching with a hawk’s eye how his Sundowns half-dozen of Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Teboho Mokoena, and Jayden Adams acquaint themselves.

He needs them to continue performing at an optimal level as the clock counts down to the World Cup in North America.

They have played pivotal roles in Broos’s operation to resurrect Bafana from the ruins of hopeless also rans to competitive international campaigners capable of holding their own.

Cardoso has endured a somewhat love-hate relationship with some sections of the Sundowns supporters, who felt his approach was not in sync with what they perceive to be their style. Winning the two trophies will win their hearts and minds.