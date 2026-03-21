Chiefs continue revival with Magesi win

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Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal with teammates during their Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 21 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs continued their Betway Premiership revival process with a workman-like 2-0 win over struggling Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last night.

Recently, Amakhosi lost three league matches in succession to Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay but they are back on track with wins over Durban City and now Magesi.

Because of the last two wins, Chiefs are up to the fourth spot on the log below Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, and remain on course for a third-spot finish, which comes with Confederation Cup football next season.

While Amakhosi are upwardly mobile, Magesi remain at the foot of the table with 14 points from 21 matches — and coach Allan Freese is in desperate need of points to survive.

In this match, secured through goals by Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi, Chiefs settled and threatened first through Glody Lilepo, Pule Mmodi, Lebohang Maboe and Mduduzi Tshabalala.

Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef moved Lilepo from the wing to a target man, and he looked dangerous throughout the match.

Early attacks

Chiefs attackers could not find their way past visiting goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and his defence marshalled by Lehlogonolo Mokone and Motsie Matima through their early attacks.

Amakhosi opened the scoring after 32 minutes when Duba beat John Mokone for pace before he rifled a shot that deflected on the body of Chipezeze on its way into the empty net.

In the build-up to the opener, Lilepo claimed the ball after a defensive mistake by Mzwandile Buthelezi and put it on the path of Duba for his first of the season.

In the closing stages of the first half, Magesi wasted two good scoring opportunities from Kgomotso Mosadi and Mcedi Vandala after they caught the Chiefs’ defence napping.

Chiefs nearly increased their lead after 54 minutes, but an inviting opportunity was wasted by Tshabalala, who went for a first-time shot that did not trouble Chipezeze.

Tshabalala did not realise he had enough space in the box to compose himself and pick a spot after receiving a cross from Dillan Solomons from the wing.

Justified introduction

Kaze and Youssef knew the slender 1-0 lead was risky, so they introduced Gaston Sirino and Mfundo Vilakazi for Duba and Tshabalala to offer a different attacking dimension.

Vilakazi justified his introduction as he rifled home the second goal in the 83rd minute, and it turned out the goal was the first time Chiefs scored more than once since November when they beat Orbit College 4-1.

In other matches yesterday, AmaZulu moved to the third spot with a last-gasp 1-0 win over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Thapelo Matlhoko sneaked to the near post to connect with a cross from Riaan Hanamub that beat City goalkeeper Lindokuhle Mathebula after 87 minutes.

At Athlone Stadium, Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a brace as Stellenbosch FC registered a 2-1 win over struggling Chippa United to force their way into the top eight.

For Chippa, whose late consolation was put away from the penalty spot by Sinoxolo Kwayiba, this defeat leaves them in the relegation zone.