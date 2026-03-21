Dazzling Nqobani Mokoena bangs at World Cup door

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Nqobani Mokoena scored an unbeaten 26 off nine balls in the third T20 International against New Zealand.

Nqobani Mokoena’s meteoric rise means selection for next year’s World Cup looks increasingly realistic, especially if his development continues at the rate it has this season.

“Mokoena has been really impressive,” said Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad, who has been getting a first-hand look at the 19-year-old during South Africa’s tour of New Zealand.

“His development will be accelerated when he’s got some senior statesmen around him. I’ll be very surprised if he’ll be a one-format player in the immediate future. I’m sure he’ll transition into the other formats.”

With the Proteas choosing to rest a host of household names for the short five-match T20 series in New Zealand — which has been squeezed in between the T20 World Cup and the start of the IPL next week — the selection net was cast wide, with Mokoena pulled in after impressing in the SA20.

There are 19 months to go before the first ball is bowled in the ODI World Cup, and the Proteas seam bowling cabinet is well-stocked. But such has been Mokoena’s rapid growth that it wouldn’t be a surprise if his name were included in the squad the next time South Africa plays ODIs — against Australia in September.

“There’s something special about this kid. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but make sure we bring him along properly and get him around some experienced guys as well,” said Conrad.

Mokoena earned the player of the match prize on debut last week, taking 3/26. He followed that with an equally impressive performance in the second match, where, despite not taking a wicket, he conceded less than six runs an over.

In the third match on Friday, he caught the eye with the bat, blasting 10 runs off the last two balls of an otherwise disappointing South African innings to finish with an unbeaten 26 off nine deliveries.

“Mokoena’s shots shocked us — in a good way,” said Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj. “He’s 19, probably never dreamt of international cricket this quickly, but we are excited to see how the future looks for him. Maybe he doesn’t know how good he can be.”

Mokoena earned praise for his breakthrough performances for the Paarl Royals, taking 13 wickets in his first season in the SA20. Raised by a single mother in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, Mokoena first played cricket after watching friends at training in primary school.

He earned a scholarship at Northwood High School — which counts Maharaj and Shaun Pollock among its alumni — where he came under the coaching guidance of former Proteas fast bowler Mornantau Hayward, the school’s director of cricket. Mokoena’s career has unfolded quickly since, and although he owes his selection in New Zealand to the absence of bigger names, he has made Conrad sit up.

“Obviously his skillset has stood out for me, and the measure of control that he’s got and how he has taken to the big stage. He doesn’t seem to be overawed by the occasion. He wants to be a leading light.”

Mokoena can just as easily reach speeds of 140km/h as he can drop that pace and deceive batters. His maiden international wicket, that of Jimmy Neesham, resulted from a change-up.

“The ability to work out when to pull out whichever skill set is required is also particularly impressive,” the coach said.

Conrad is, however, wary of putting too much expectation on Mokoena’s shoulders. He has still only played 29 professional matches — four of those in the first-class competition.

“We don’t want to be rushing this. There are countless examples of guys being pushed too early and then falling by the wayside.”