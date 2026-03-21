Gunners target Carabao Cup title against City

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shook off the nerves ahead of tonight’s League Cup final against Manchester City, saying the Gunners were determined to win their first silverware in six years.

The North London team have become the nearly men of English football in recent years, finishing second in the Premier League in the last three seasons, and having not won a major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup in Arteta’s debut season.

But that long drought looks set to end with the possibility of a quadruple still alive. Arsenal are nine points above second-placed City, are in the Champions League and the FA Cup quarterfinals, and will start as favourites at Wembley to secure the season’s first silverware.

“It’s important for us and something we’ve been looking to achieve for a while,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

Arteta was an assistant coach at City when Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal in the League Cup final in 2018. City have won the Premier League six times since then, the FA Cup twice, and the Champions League in 2022-23.

Reuters