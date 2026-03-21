It’s win or bust for Bucs

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been seen telling his players in no uncertain terms that “this is our season”.

In a behind-the-scenes moment captured in one of the Bucs camp episodes, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is seen telling his players in no uncertain terms that “this is our season”.

After a ho-hum start to the season, which began with back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, the Moroccan mentor revived Pirates’ desire to deny defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns a ninth successive Betway Premiership title.

Fans have been enthralled by the enchanting blink-or-bust title challenge between the Brazilians and the Buccaneers as the highly charged race to be crowned South African champions gets hotter than vetkoeks on a cold winter day with each passing match.

There’s a prospect of yet another swap of first place this afternoon.

With Sundowns (50 points) excused from matchday 22 because of a Caf Champions League engagement, where they take a 3-0 lead to the Stade Malien quarterfinal second leg clash in Bamako, Mali, this evening, Pirates have a chance to reclaim the top spot.

No room for error

The pressure is back on Bucs (48 points) in their away visit to TS Galaxy, whom they must beat today in Mbombela to return to the top of the table, which they will occupy until Sundowns meet Durban City on April 7 after the Fifa international break.

There’s no room for error for Pirates. Galaxy are a potential pothole that gives a slow puncture to their title aspirations. They enjoyed the upper hand in the last five fixtures between the sides, winning three times and Pirates winning twice.

We need to be tactically good to beat them, especially since we are at home. It would not be the first time we beat them — Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy coach

But Abdeslam’s men — whose 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC saw them surrender the top spot to Sundowns, who won 3-1 against Marumo Gallants — will be buoyed by the fact that they boast the best away record in the league.

In 10 travels, they have a return of seven victories, two draws and a single defeat.

Both teams have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last three assignments. Galaxy, 10th on 25 points, drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC away, lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Orbit College in Mbombela, and went down 1-0 to Siwelele FC in Mangaung.

Top goal scorers

Before sharing the spoils with Siwelele, the Sea Robbers sailed to 2-1 victories over Richards Bay in Orlando and Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

While Oswin Appollis has scored four and created four, Patrick Maswanganyi leads the Bucs’ top scorers with six strikes, and Evidence Makgopa has five, while Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi have also found the net four times.

Though Galaxy go into the match on the back of a six-match winless run, their Bosnian boss, Adnan Beganovic, is adamant they can upset the applecart against their visitors.

“We need to be tactically good to beat them, especially since we are at home. It would not be the first time we beat them.”