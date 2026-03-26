Blast from the past: Hasenjager, Wills, Black, Maskell outpace their relay world record

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1889 — Fred Smith top-scores with 11 as South Africa are bowled out for 43 to lose the second and final Test against England by an innings and 202 runs, their largest margin of defeat until 1950. The hosts made 47 in their first knock.

1951 — Florence Wills, Sally Black, Daphne Hasenjager and Edna Maskell lower their women’s 4x110-yard world record, clocking 46.9 sec at the South African championships held at the Caledonian sports grounds in Pretoria. Cape Town-based Maskell had earlier beaten Hasenjager in the 100 yards and she won the 80m hurdles, both in national record times.

1999 — Daryll Cullinan scores 61 as the Proteas, needing 192, win the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Napier by two wickets off the final ball of the match to draw level at 2-2 in the six-match series.

2004 — Cassius Baloyi defends his IBO junior-lightweight title by outpointing Juan Cabrera of Argentina at the Carousel casino.

2005 — Bafana Bafana beat Uganda 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium. Quinton Fortune scored from a penalty in the first half and David Obua equalised from a penalty in the 60th minute. Steven Pienaar scored the winner in the 71st minute.

2005 — Alicia Smith takes 4/19, but the South African women, having been dismissed for 80, lose their World Cup match against India in Pretoria by four wickets.

2006 — Jacques Kallis, resuming on 72, scores 114 as South Africa are bowled out for 267 in the second Test against Australia at Kingsmead, a first-innings deficit of 102.

2007 — Roland Schoeman becomes the first South African to retain a world swimming title when he wins the 50m butterfly crown at the world championships in Melbourne. Schoeman, the champion at the previous showpiece in Montreal in 2005, won in 23.18 sec ahead of American Ian Crocker (23.47).

2008 — Bafana Bafana, ranked 71 in the world, beat Paraguay, 26th, 3-0 at Super Stadium in Atteridgeville. Surprise Moriri scored in the first half with Benni McCarthy and Siphiwe Tshabalala adding to the tally in the second half.

2010 — Nkosinathi Joyi wins the IBF strawweight title when he comprehensively outboxes Raul Garcia of Mexico in East London. Garcia was making the fifth defence of the title.

2011 — LJ van Zyl runs the fastest 400m of his career, clocking 44.86 sec in Germiston. This came a month after his 400m hurdles best of 47.66. The hurdler’s ability to go fast in the flat one-lap was crucial to South Africa’s medal success at world championships and Commonwealth Games.

2011 — Takalani Ndlovu beats Canadian Steve Molitor on his third attempt to finally win the IBF junior-featherweight crown at Nasrec. Ndlovu was stopped by Molitor in his first shot in 2007 and outpointed the next time in 2010. On the same card Moruti Mthalane made the second defence of his IBF flyweight title, stopping John Riel Casimero of the Philippines in the fifth round.

2011 — Bafana Bafana beat Egypt for the first time in a competitive match, downing them 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. But it took a late strike to do it, with Katlego “Killer” Mphela scoring in the 90th minute.

2014 — Vernon Philander takes six wickets as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 275 in the third Test in Wellington for a first-innings lead of 199 runs.

2016 — Bafana Bafana are condemned to a 2-2 draw by Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Limbe. Tokelo Rantie and Hlompho Kekana twice gave their side the lead, but South Africa blew it.

2016 — Marizanne Kapp’s 22 is the highest score as the South African women are dismissed for 99 on their way to losing this T20 World Cup match against New Zealand in Bengaluru by seven wickets.

2021 — Daniel van Tonder beats Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand on the third playoff hole to win the Kenya Savannah Classic in Nairobi to claim his first European Tour triumph. The two had finished tied on 21-under-par 263.

2023 — Quinton de Kock scores 100 off 44 balls as the Proteas, needing 259, beat the West Indies by six wickets in the second T20 at Centurion to level the three-match series at 1-1. Reeza Hendricks scored 68 off 28 deliveries and Marco Jansen took 3/52.

2024 — Themba Zwane scores twice as Bafana Bafana draw 3-3 with Algeria in a friendly in Algiers.