Emerging Bafana defender Ime Okon just wants to do the talking on the field

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Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon is a young man of few words, but he is primed to roar in full blast for the senior national team over the coming years.

The 22-year-old Okon, who turns out for Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 in Germany, is part of the Bafana squad for the back-to-back friendlies against Panama in Durban on Friday and Cape Town on Tuesday.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos will try to give all the players a chance against the tricky Central Americans as he looks to finalise the squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in June and July.

If he impresses against Panama, there is every possibility that Okon will make it to the global showpiece, but competition for places is fierce in the national team.

If he is fit, US-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi is a certainty to start at the World Cup and Okon competes for a place at central defence with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Khulumani Ndamane.

'I had to adapt,' - Bafana defender Ime Okon on life at Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/DAA03TXfP2 pic.twitter.com/SUr448QhoY — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 23, 2026

Okon, who joined Hannover 96 in July last year after his contract with SuperSport United came to an end, has benefited from the absence of Siyabonga Ngezana, Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana who have fallen out of favour with Broos for various reasons.

“Over the past few years, I have been working hard and this is where I wanted to be,” said the defender, who was born in Johannesburg from a South African mother and Nigerian father.

“When you keep working hard, everything will ultimately fall into place. Nothing has really changed for me in terms of ambition, the goals are still the same.

“I am working hard at my game and I still have more personal goals to achieve. Being with Bafana is one of my ambitions and I am going to keep working hard.”

When he announced the squad, Broos spoke of highly of the Bundesliga 2.

“Don’t underestimate the level of the second division in Germany because it is a high level and matches there are tough. When you are always in the team, that means everybody is happy with your contribution at the club.

Don’t underestimate the level of the second division in Germany because it is a high level and matches there are tough. — Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“When we looked at his games and we were more than satisfied with his performances, then you have to call him up. It’s up to him to prove that he’s ready to be with Bafana Bafana,” said Broos.

Okon, who has made 18 league appearances and contributed two goals, said he had to adapt quickly in Germany.

“Bundesliga 2 is very aggressive, I had to adapt quickly. Those are the types of things that helped to better my game. I have seen a lot of growth in my game because of the constant intensity of the league.”

This is his first call-up to the senior team, but last year he featured in the Cosafa Cup squad where he played five matches and scored one goal and he is excited to be part of the team at this crucial stage before the World Cup.

On two occasions last year, he was part of Bafana’s preliminary squads but could not make it due to injuries.

“I am excited to be here and be among the guys. I had some problems before that held me back. It’s good to be here and I am looking forward to the training sessions this week and the matches if I get the opportunity to play.”

There is the possibility that Okon might be playing in the top league next season, because Hannover 96 are in contention for promotion to the Bundesliga as they sit fifth on the log with eight matches remaining.

If they can’t push for automatic promotion where Schalke, Elversberg and Paderborn are favourites, they can fight for the third spot finish that guarantees the play-offs.