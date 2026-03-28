Antonelli ushers in F1’s new era

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With the curtains drawn on a mad Shanghai Grand Prix, the Formula One faithful march on to the third act of this year’s play.

There was a tragedy in China last week; the formerly flying Dutchman Max Verstappen was unable to find the chequered flag, as he had to retire from the race due to an engine failure.

He followed the likes of the papaya McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who didn’t even start the race, failed by cars that only last year took Norris to a maiden F1 championship.

The early unravelling of the old masters will surely blow wind under the wings of an exuberant Kimi Antonelli, backed by an exciting Mercedes outfit, having won the Shanghai race.

Antonelli headed into a swift Suzuka circuit at great advantage, being the current lap record holder, achieving the feat in 2025 at a mere 18 years of age, with a blinding time of 1:30.965.

With a domineering Mercedes proving best in class in the early exchanges, it is unsurprising that they find themselves with denigrators, namely Ferrari.

The Italians say the German team’s success can only be explained by a “loophole” they found in the regulation; they claim it is allowing Mercedes to — in layman’s terms — access more power than would be possible under the new 2026 engine regulations set out by the FIA.

Doubt by other teams

The Scuderia outfit has itself been subject to an inquest and doubt by other teams. One of them is Mercedes, which had misgivings regarding its ability to get off the line and out of the corners with greater acceleration than the rest of the pack.

It is a gamble that has helped them to podium spoils and a real chance at competing at the top end of the driver’s and constructer’s championship for the first time since their last championship win in 2008.

The FIA defended Ferrari’s advantage, as it was deemed to not have contravened the regulations, much to the chagrin of Mercedes and Red Bull.

What’s clear is that, like most changes in a sport, those who praise them tend to be their biggest benefactors. And like with most things, those who complain the most do so simply because they’ve failed to adapt

Lewis Hamilton has naturally spoken glowingly of his prancing horse; the driver who is in his sophomore season with Ferrari endured a complicated start with the Italians last season, failing to win a single race.

“It’s very easy to follow other cars up close. You don’t have dirty air that makes you lose downforce. It is much better,” the seven-time champion has said of the 2026 cars.

That same pace has rewarded Hamilton with a 4th and a 3rd place finish in the first two races of the “new era” of F1, as he puts it.

Speaking out against laws

Two racers who have certainly been short of praise for the new regulations are four-time champion Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, who’s won two championships himself.

Maligned with form short of disaster in the new season, they’ve spoken out vehemently against the regulations and the cars.

Alonso remarked that the Aston Martin team chef could drive the cars through the Bahrain corners, noting that the increased need to save and recharge the battery has greatly reduced the speed of the cars and, thus, the need for drivers to be technically excellent in their bid to drive faster without crashing their cars.

Verstappen’s feelings are similar, with him saying: “Maybe it’s better to drive Formula E, right? Because that’s all about energy efficiency and management. That’s what they stand for. Driving-wise, it’s not so fun.”

What’s clear is that, like most changes in a sport, those who praise them tend to be their biggest benefactors. And like with most things, those who complain the most do so simply because they’ve failed to adapt.

The regulations certainly aren’t the most popular with drivers and fans around the world. However, similar sentiments were shared about the 2022 regulations, and yet they produced some of the most thrilling racing in the modern history of the sport.

These regulations, however complex, seek to do the same. That is, to provide a cutting-edge spectacle for the fans and a worthy challenge for the drivers and teams.

Perhaps the order of the season will be determined by those drivers whose technical talents will allow them to become one with the car and remain consistent and clinical, instead of the gung-ho, on-the-edge racing that has described the better drivers of years past.

In that sense, the cold nature of the Iceman Kimi Räikkönen seems to be flowing smoothly through the hands of Antonelli, instead of the Senna-inspired driving of the flying Verstappen.

It will certainly be a season worth following; perhaps it will be a year that waves adieu to the old guard, with the new kids on the block taking centre stage.