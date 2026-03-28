It’s Czechs or Danes for Bafana group in Mexico

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Czech Republic's Jan Kliment celebrates winning the penalty shootout against Republic of Ireland at Fortuna Arena in Prague on March 26 2026.

Bafana Bafana will know the identity of the fourth team in their 2026 World Cup group on Tuesday night when Denmark clash with Czech Republic in the World Cup European path D playoff final at the EPET Arena.

The winner will join Mexico, South Korea and South Africa to complete the four-team group A of the quadrennial tournament Mexico will co-host with Canada and the US from June 11 to July 19.

The Czech Republic are looking to qualify for the football spectacle for the first time since their last appearance in 2006 in Germany. They set a date with Denmark, thanks to a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Ireland on Thursday night. The game had finished 2-2 after extra time.

Jan Kliment scored the winning penalty to send the Czechs through to the final, where they will play Denmark for a place at the World Cup. “We didn’t start well but we handled it as a team, and we’re moving on; that’s what matters most,” said Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar, who saved two penalties.

“We prepared for the penalty shootout with both goalkeeping coaches, and it paid off, so I have to thank them.”

For their part, the Danes administered a demolition job on North Macedonia, as they ran out 4-0 winners on the same night. Gustav Isaksen scored twice in two minutes as Denmark made light work of North Macedonia in Copenhagen.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Christian Norgaard were also on target as Denmark pulled away in the second half, having been held scoreless in the opening period, and they now head to the final seeking a third successive World Cup qualification.

North Macedonia never showed much ambition to get forward but were stubborn opponents in the first 45 minutes. Once behind, though, the floodgates opened, and the home side scored three goals in 10 minutes to make the tie safe.

Denmark went ahead four minutes into the second half as their pressure finally took its toll. Isaksen was denied by an excellent last-ditch tackle, and as the ball fell loose in the box, Damsgaard fired into the empty net.

Damsgaard then turned provider when his excellent cross to the back post was steered into the net by Isaksen.

The tie was made safe a minute later when he scored his second goal. Victor Froholdt’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, and Isaksen turned in the rebound.

The fourth goal was far too easy, as Christian Eriksen’s corner to the back post was going directly in but was helped over the line by teammate Norgaard.

Reuters