KEO UNCUT | JP’s playing pedigree powers the Sharks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andre Esterhuizen is just growing in his presence as captain of the Sharks. His front-row colleagues Ox Nche and Vincent Koch were physically as imposing in presence and influence as the hosts won in Durban against Cardiff.

Teams that play for each other and a cause bigger than 80 minutes of a rugby scrap win matches that could have been lost and defend their tryline to prevent the glare of their teammates as much as the opposition scoring.

JP Pietersen, the Sharks coach, was a player blessed with physicality, pace and a rugby brain that was among the most intelligent of his era.

Eddie Jones, the Bok technical adviser at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, told me during the tournament Pietersen had functional and emotional rugby intelligence. “He gets to places, especially on defence, where it could easily be excused if he did not get there. He reads the play so well, especially in his cover defence,” said Jones, who was a massive contributor to the Boks’ 2007 World Cup title win.

Pietersen, as a player, was an imposing unit. But he was incredibly understated in how he played because he made it look easy on attack and in defence. His try-saving cover tackle to deny Fiji a third try in succession during a frantic 10-minute period in the 2007 World Cup quarterfinal in Marseilles spoke to every bit of functional on-field rugby intelligence, combined with the necessary work rate and effort to make the tackle.

Fiji, 20-6 down, had stunned the Boks with two quick-fire tries to level at 20-all. Another try, with the packed Velodrome crowd united behind Fiji, could have ended South Africa’s title challenge and sent them home alongside Australia and New Zealand, who had lost to England and France, respectively, the previous day.

Pietersen’s Sharks have won four of their last five league matches and are unbeaten in three successive home matches in Durban. Their transformation has encompassed all of Pietersen’s attributes as a player, which were his physicality, power and mental resolve

I was in the press box at the Velodrome. It was intense. Pietersen’s moment lifted the Boks, and they found the extraordinary strength to punish Fiji in the last quarter and win 37-20.

Jones, after the win, had that wry Eddie Jones “I told you so” grin.

Pietersen’s moment was among the most significant of the Boks’ title-winning campaign, but if he had not covered the distance to make the tackle, no one would have known what was possible except, of course, Pietersen.

Which brings me to Pietersen’s brief tenure as caretaker-turned-head coach of the Sharks. He replaced John Plumtree mid-season after indifference and a losing sequence that had the Sharks in 14th in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and on the way out of the Investec Champions Cup.

Pietersen’s Sharks have won four of their last five league matches and are unbeaten in three successive home matches in Durban. Their transformation has encompassed all of Pietersen’s attributes as a player, which, in summary, were his physicality, power and mental resolve.

The Sharks’ 21-15 win against Cardiff in round 14 of the URC was about resolve in the final 45 minutes, as much as it was about a quick start that yielded the first of three tries in the sixth minute.

Conditions were tough, but this is a game the Sharks, early in the season, would have lost. Cardiff are a difficult team to beat, which also gives context to the impressive nature of the Bulls’ 40-7 win against them in Pretoria a week ago.

Esterhuizen’s mentality mirrors Pietersen’s in belief and honesty.

And then there’s the presence of front rowers Nche and Koch. In the last two matches, Pietersen gave them the role of finishers, but in Durban on Friday night, that role was adjusted to an early match introduction, disruption and scrum dominance.

The two big Bok prop heavies delivered, and the Sharks scrum, so strong, was a weapon equal to a cannon in those conditions.

Cardiff, before their two matches in South Africa, had not been out of the top five in the league all season. They are a good side, which emphasises the quality of the Sharks win.

If not in style, then most definitely in the character they showed to get the four league points.