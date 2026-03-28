Zwane will go to World Cup, says Broos

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Reflecting on the match, Hugo Broos said players responded with a strong performance — but he’s not happy they missed a lot of chances.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has all but confirmed that Themba Zwane will be at the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in June — if he stays fit.

Zwane, 36, returned to the senior national team during the entertaining 1-1 friendly draw with Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, where he started alongside Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole.

Zwane, who has been the midfield fulcrum for Bafana, has struggled with an assortment of injuries in recent seasons, forcing Broos to try Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule as playmakers, with little success.

It was a surprise that Broos started with Zwane against Panama because he recently spoke highly of on-form Relebohile Mofokeng as a player he wants to give opportunities in the playmaking role.

Mofokeng replaced Zwane on the hour mark, and it remains to be seen which of the two will start in the second and last friendly match against Panama in Cape Town on Tuesday.

“You talk about Themba; everybody saw why I put him in the team today,” said Broos after Bafana shared the spoils with Panama, where he was satisfied with the performance but rued the missed opportunities.

You saw at the beginning of the match that he was a little too slow. That‘s because he doesn’t play enough at his club. But if he stays fit, even if he’s not ready to play 90 minutes, he will be with us at the World Cup.

This season, Zwane has played only 16 matches in all competitions with no assists or goals, and Broos said he will be happy if Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso gives him more minutes.

“Themba is a good player, and he makes us play [good] football, but I also know that he’s not ready to play 90 minutes. We have to be careful not to overload him so that he avoids injury.

“That was the reason he came out after 60 minutes. We will see how he recovers from this match. If he recovers well, he is going to play again on Tuesday in Cape Town because he needs that. I cannot decide [if he plays at Sundowns], but I hope he gets more playing time because he needs the rhythm of the game and the minutes.

“You saw at the beginning of the match that he was a little too slow. That‘s because he doesn’t play enough at his club. But if he stays fit, even if he’s not ready to play 90 minutes, he will be with us at the World Cup.”

Foster ‘a good striker but sometimes a little lazy’

Broos also backed striker Lyle Foster, who has received a fair share of criticism over the past few matches for the national team. “Lyle is a good striker, but sometimes he’s a little lazy in the game. I told him a few days ago that we need someone who moves more and puts defenders under pressure.

“In the first half, he had some moments. When he moves more, he can be more dangerous than when he is waiting for the ball because he’s quick and strong.

“I know he is strong when you give him the ball at his feet because he doesn’t lose it that much. But this is not our game; we don’t play with someone in attack who keeps the ball and others playing around him. We play football that needs movement, but he was tired after an hour.”

Reflecting on the match, Broos said players responded with a strong performance, but he’s not happy they missed a lot of chances. “Everyone can agree that we played a good game and we dominated Panama for 90 minutes. It was only from two mistakes we made, and they had chances from that.

“If I counted well, I think we had nine chances in this match, and that’s the only negative thing from the match. We didn’t score enough goals compared to the chances we created.”

Broos was happy with the way Bafana controlled the match. “For the rest, it was good football, good combinations, using the space well, creating chances and I’m happy with the performance. It was a big difference with what we saw at Afcon in Morocco.”

Reuters