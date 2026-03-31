Blast from the past: Hansie makes last trip to the crease as Proteas lose to Pakistan

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Hansie Cronje top-scored with 79 not out against Pakistan in Sharjah, in what would turn out to be his last innings for South Africa before the match-fixing scandal broke.

1997 — Jacques Kallis scores 82 runs and Jonty Rhodes 57 as South Africa lose the second ODI against Australia at St George’s Park by seven wickets. The home side stumbled to 221/8 before Mark Waugh (115) and Steve Waugh (50 not out) steered the visitors to victory to square the seven-match series at 1-1.

1998 — Allan Donald finishes with five wickets as South Africa bowl out Sri Lanka for 122. Skipper Hansie Cronje scored 82 from 63 balls as the Proteas chased down the 226-run target to win the second and final Test at Centurion by six wickets and with it the series 2-0.

2000 — Hansie Cronje represents South Africa for the last time, top-scoring with 79 off 73 balls in a lost ODI cause as his team goes down by 16 runs in a triangular series final against Pakistan in Sharjah. Neil McKenzie scored 58 and Mark Boucher 57. Allegations of match-fixing against Cronje surfaced about a week later.

2009 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 0-2 by Portugal in a friendly in Lausanne, Switzerland. Bruno Alves and Edinho scored against South Africa, who were preparing to host the Confederations Cup later in the year.

2010 — Siphiwe Tshabalala scores from 30 metres out as Bafana Bafana struck back in the 73rd minute to draw 1-1 with Paraguay in a friendly in Asuncion. Marcelo Estigarribia had given the South Americans the lead in the first half. South Africa played the match at the end of World Cup preparation camp in Brazil.

2014 — Mignon du Preez scores 51 as the South African women, needing 115, beat New Zealand by five wickets in this T20 World Cup match in Sylhet.

2022 — Mignon du Preez’s 30 is the top contribution as the South African women are bowled out for 156 to lose their World Cup semifinal against England in Christchurch by 137 runs.

2023 — Captain Temba Bavuma scores 90 runs off 79 runs to steer the Proteas to an emphatic eight-wicket win over the Netherlands in the second ODI at Benoni for a 1-0 lead in a three-match series. The first match, played in November the previous year, was rained out.