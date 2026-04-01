Blast from the past: Zandberg strikes gold in Melbourne

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1899 — Jimmy Sinclair takes 6/26 as South Africa bowl out England for 92 in the second and final Test at Newlands.

1992 — Two Western Province batsmen score centuries in the Benson & Hedges night series final at the Wanderers, but it was the ton crafted by South African captain Kepler Wessels that steered Eastern Province to victory by six wickets with five deliveries remaining. Terence Lazard (108 not out) and Adrian Kuiper (107 not out) put on 193 for the third wicket to steer their side to 244/3 in their 45 overs. But Wessels made 103 and Mark Rushmere 64 to ensure EP lifted the trophy. It was the first time three centuries were scored in the final of this limited overs competition.

2001 — Jacques Kallis finishes with six wickets as South Africa bowl out the West Indies for 387 in the third Test in Bridgetown for a first-innings lead of 67 runs.

2005 — Johmari Logtenberg makes 39 as the South African women are bowled out for 126 to lose this World Cup contest against Sri Lanka in Pretoria by 32 runs.

2007 — Gerhard Zandberg wins gold in the 50m backstroke on the final day of the world championships in Melbourne, adding to Roland Schoeman’s 50 butterfly gold and Cameron van der Burgh’s 50m breaststroke bronze. All three of South Africa’s medals were in non-Olympic events, which didn’t bode well for the Beijing Games the following year, when South Africa’s swimmers failed to reach the podium. As a result, Swimming SA insisted swimmers could not specialise in non-Olympic events, forcing them to at least qualify in races that are on the Games roster.