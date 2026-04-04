Durban City head into Nedbank Cup final on Casric own goal

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Decide Chauke, Captain of Casric Stars FC, competes with Siphamandla Ncanana, captain of Durban City FC and Fezile Gcaba in the box during the 2026 Nedbank Cup semifinal at Chatsworth on Saturday.

SAZI HADEBE

At Chatsworth Stadium

Durban City (1) 1

Casric Stars (0) 0

Scorers: City ― Sphamandla Mlilo, own goal, 7m

Premier Soccer League (PSL) debutants Durban City qualified for their first final when they beat Casric Stars, the giant-killers from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, 1-0 in their Nedbank Cup semifinal at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban yesterday.

City’s goal came when former Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Terrence Mashego surged forward and made a telling cross which was diverted into the net by Casric defender Sphamandla Mlilo as he tried to clear.

The qualification for the final is a huge boost for City bosses. They were forced to move to Durban and change their name from Maritzburg City when they did not find joy working with the Msunduzi municipality in Pietermaritzburg two years ago.

It is their first season in the top flight since adopting the name of Durban City.

Their first season in the PSL has also seen them do well in the Betway Premiership, where they are now almost guaranteed to keep their place in the top eight despite changing coaches three times this season.

But Casric, who came to the last four having beaten Orlando Pirates in the last 16 and AmaZulu FC in the quarterfinals, were never out of this match, as they were more dominant on the ball despite their early setback.

Casric striker Decide Chauke came close to finding the equaliser when his header missed the upright by a few inches as the visitors from Mpumalanga piled on the pressure just before the break.

The second period continued on the same path, with Casric doing everything in an attempt to level matters. City goalkeeper Darren Keet was forced to make a crucial save after Simon Moukete broke free in the 67th minute.

City did well defensively, as they managed to keep Casric at bay despite not doing much in attack themselves.

In the second semifinal today, 2019 champions TS Galaxy was set to host another MFC side, Milford FC of Richards Bay, at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

After this win, City will not have much rest as they continue their busy schedule by welcoming log leaders Sundowns in a Premiership contest on Tuesday.

The Premiership will actually resume in full tomorrow with two fixtures headlined by Chiefs, who are visiting Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.