Swanepoel’s future hangs in the balance

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Beyers Swanepoel will be subject to an internal inquiry by the Central Gauteng Lions and a CSA disciplinary hearing.

Beyers Swanepoel will know in a week what the future holds for him as a professional cricketer.

That is when disciplinary processes — involving Cricket South Africa and the Central Gauteng Lions — into the reasons why he abandoned his domestic team during last week’s One-Day Cup final to travel to England to take up a county contract are expected to be concluded.

But that future with Worcestershire — in the short term at least — is also on hold, with the club abiding by the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) advice not to play him after the board was informed by CSA that Swanepoel didn’t get the required permission from CSA or the Lions to play in the UK.

That permission is in the shape of a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The Lions will appoint an independent judicial official to oversee their process, with findings and recommendations from the inquiry to be submitted to the provincial union’s board, who may choose to terminate Swanepoel’s contract.

Level 4 breach

Meanwhile, CSA charged Swanepoel with a Level 4 breach of its code of conduct for bringing the game into disrepute. If found guilty, he could be banned for up to 10 matches.

Such an outcome would influence future contracts he may be offered locally, should the Lions choose to tear up his deal, with Swanepoel forced to miss almost half of the season for a new province.

He may choose not to defend himself and accept guilt, which may soften the punishment from the Lions.

The situation is hugely embarrassing for all parties, including Swanepoel, whose future will be severely compromised; CSA, which is struggling to create enthusiasm for the domestic competitions outside of the SA20; the Lions, who signed Swanepoel from the Eastern Province Warriors before the 2025/26 season; and even Worcestershire, who’ve been caught unawares. “Ultimately we’re in the hands of other people,” Worcestershire CEO Ashley Giles told the BBC.

“We’re waiting to hear from authorities in South Africa, and there’s not much more we can do than that. We can only react when we hear more.”

Worcestershire were forced to sign the 36-year-old medium pacer Oliver Hannon-Dalby on a two-week loan deal days before the start of the season, to replace Swanepoel.

Still in UK

The 27-year-old Swanepoel, who is understood to still be in the UK, has been in contact with the South African Cricketers Association, which said earlier in the week it would offer support, as it would to any of the country’s professional cricketers.

We’re waiting to hear from authorities in South Africa, and there’s not much more we can do than that. We can only react when we hear more — Ashley Giles, Worcestershire CEO

He is also believed to have apologised to his Lions teammates.

After emotions were at fever pitch at the start of the week, and some officials wanted the union to part ways with Swanepoel immediately, calm has prevailed while the disciplinary process unfolds.

There’s sympathy in some circles for Swanepoel, with Giles’s remark that the bowler “made a bit of an error” capturing some of that sentiment.

Questions are also being asked of Swanepoel’s agents, Tridon Sports Management, whose job it is to organise the NOC and the signing thereof.

The agency has not commented publicly.

Permission obtained

Among his teammates in last week’s final, Reeza Hendricks and Delano Potgieter both obtained the necessary permission and are available for their teams in the Pakistan Super League T20 competition.

Wiaan Mulder and Codi Yusuf were granted NOCs and were able to start for their respective county clubs, Essex and Hampshire, on Friday.

The Lions lost a closely contested match to their neighbours the Titans by three wickets in the final over. Swanepoel had only informed the Lions coaches on the day of the match that he’d be travelling to England that Sunday evening.

Initially the coaches — who did not include head coach Russell Domingo, as he had sought and received permission from the Lions to travel to England the day before to start his work as head coach of Hampshire — believed Swanepoel was leaving after the match.

Instead, he left the field after 43 overs in the Titans innings, having completed his 10-over spell and hopped into a car to go to the airport.

“Such behavior does not align with our values,” said Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright.