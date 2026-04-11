BBK UNPLUGGED | This Betway Premiership race still has a heartbeat

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Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Orlando Pirates will be kicking themselves for fumbling a glorious chance to leapfrog reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns, says the writer.

It was not a defeat, but even the staunchest Orlando Pirates supporter will admit the draw with Richards Bay on Friday night hugely dented the daunting challenge to depose Mamelodi Sundowns as the kings of the domestic football castle.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men will be kicking themselves for fumbling a glorious chance to leapfrog reigning champions Sundowns.

Victory would have returned them to the summit of the Betway Premiership standings. The three points would have strengthened their championship-chasing credentials and move them closer to a crown they have craved since 2012.

Alas, in a weekend The Brazilians were engaged with the continental contest, the Buccaneers came unstuck. Richards Bay, who had lost 2-0 to Pirates on March 11, flipped the script and were minutes away from causing a major upset.

Though the ability to draw at the death was a nod to Pirates’ never-give-up character, it does not camouflage the glaring fact: that the two points dropped marked a massive loss of ground that could be detrimental, coming as it did at a crucial stage of the title race.

While Lebone Seema’s screamer salvaged a share of the spoils, keeping Pirates second ... the dropped heads of their players at the final whistle and some of their supporters on social media screamed Boys II Men’s End of the Road

Pirates had docked in the port of Richards Bay with its occupants habouring high hopes of hammering the club that answers to the same name as the anchorage.

That the Ghost outnumbered the home supporters at the compact Umhlathuze Sports Complex was testament to the fact that they were expectant of a joyous voyage.

Eleven-goal avalanche

Who could blame them? The Sea Robbers ship had run roughshod over two of their previous opponents in an 11-goal avalanche. A merciless cat toying with a mouse like a 6-0 mauling of TS Galaxy. Ruthless in the relentless 5-0 blunting of Arrows.

The Natal Rich Boys had no design of such humiliation. They kept Bucs at bay three days after beating Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at the same venue to clock four valuable points in their drive to steer away from relegation and push towards the top eight bracket.

While Lebone Seema’s screamer salvaged a share of the spoils, keeping Pirates second — 55 points from 24 games, just one behind Downs, who’ve played a game less — the dropped heads of their players at the final whistle and some of their supporters on social media screamed Boys II Men’s End of the Road.

Suddenly, Sipho Chaine has never been tested. The same Chaine they celebrated when he won goalkeeper of the season in the last campaign. Stuff the fact that he’s conceded the least number of goals (11).

Letting go of Tshegofatso Mabasa was warped wisdom, they fumed, discounting that 47 goals make Pirates the highest-scoring team. Ouaddou is out of ideas, they froth.

A little bit of disappointment

You would think that with six games to go, in a season when their team are giving Sundowns a serious run for their money, a team that has played some of their best football with a host of new players and a new coach, they will continue being the wind in the sails of the ship. No?

Ouaddou said: “The guys did everything to come back and win the game. I think there’s a little bit of disappointment because two points that we lost in this race … Let’s work until the end, you know.

“Like I said, a lot of people can think that it’s over. But we don’t think like that. We have to play our game until the end … I think our strength was not conceding goals, having a lot of clean sheets. But today, unfortunately, this area was a little bit weak, and when you come here and concede two goals, it’s very difficult to score three goals here. But let’s congratulate the boys for the character because they came back to score two goals, it’s a positive point. But I think we lost two points tonight.”

Friday’s draw reminded me of the stalemate when Lady Luck turned her back on Pirates against Siwelele FC. Pirates were pulsating on the day. They bombarded the rearguard of the Bloemfontein side with a torrent of attacks, which were heroically thwarted by Ricardo Goss, who decided to be a Rock of Gibraltar personified by producing 10 stunning saves.

To quote Pitso Mosimane, this thing still has a heartbeat.

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