Schwartzel keeps SA Masters streak alive

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When Charl Schwartzel stood on the 18th tee box at the Augusta National Golf Course in the second round of the Masters, he did not know that — unless he scored a par — South Africa would lose a record that stretched back to 1986.

That was the last year there were no South Africans playing on the weekend after Gary Player and Denis Watson both missed the cut.

On Friday Schwartzel made his par on the 18th to stay one-over for the day and four-over for the tournament — just on the cut line.

But even though the country’s run continues, there can be no doubt that, in recent years, the South African players have been struggling when it comes to the majors and especially the Masters, which has a stricter entry level.

Long gone are the days when South Africans were challenging for titles at this tournament, and in the last five editions of the only major played at the same course every year, only Schwartzel managed a top-10 finish. That was in 2022. And that was also the only time in the last five years that more than one South African made the cut at the Masters.

Lack of experience

Schwartzel said he believed the reason South Africans struggled to make the cut at the Masters was that they lack the experience. “We need to be competing. The guys that are coming, they don’t have a lot of experience out here. You need to play this course a few times to learn how to play it.”

The Augusta National Golf Club sets the criteria through which players qualify for the event, and Schwartzel believes that makes it harder for South Africans to qualify at the moment.

There was a time when players like Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Trevor Immelman would compete for top finishes because they had the experience of playing in the tournament year in and year out.

Those days are long gone, and the last player to really have a chance going into the last round was Schwartzel himself, who in 2017 finished three shots behind Sergio Garcia in third place.

This time around the 41-year-old was already 16 shots behind runaway leader Rory McIlroy after the second round.

Main criteria skewed

Schwartzel believes that the world rankings, one of the main criteria used by Augusta, is skewed towards US players. “Back in the day, you had more world-ranking points when you played in Europe ... It was a bit easier to stay in the top 50 and then qualify. Now there are a lot of South Africans on the European Tour, but the points are not a lot.

“And then, obviously, you got Louis, Dean [Burmester] and Branden [Grace] on the LIV Tour; we don’t make really many points there, so they can’t get in here. All those guys are good enough to play here. It’s just that it’s much harder to qualify now to get in.”

Player, who won the green jacket three times, says the golf courses in South Africa are too easy. “You have players winning tournaments at 25-under. In other words, you don’t go through the pain barrier,” he said.

“If you win the British Open, which is the hardest tournament in the world, you win because you play in wind and rain, and you don’t feel sorry for yourself, and you battle the elements. You have to train your mind to be tough. As we play at home, the weather is good, [and] the courses are too short, so they don’t experience the difficulty they should do.”