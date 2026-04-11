Sepeng’s plan for faster Sekgodiso

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Prudence Sekgodiso in action in the 800m at the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational at McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom this week.

Coach Sammy Sepeng has a plan to make Prudence Sekgodiso faster in the 800m — by putting extra miles on her dial.

The 24-year-old middle-distance star has made the women’s 800m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won the two-lap world title at the 2025 indoor championships, but she needs to step up a gear to challenge the world’s fastest.

And that means doing more 1,500m races, says Sepeng.

Sekgodiso will again do the 800m-1,500m double at the national track-and-field championships in Stellenbosch this week.

But her 2026 season is going to feature a lot more 1,500m races than normal, Sepeng said.

In the past three seasons Sekgodiso has not entered more than three 1,500m races a year. In 2022, her breakout year, Sekgodiso completed her highest number of 1,500m races, five, along with one mile event, a little more than 1,600m.

The top women’s 800m athletes took the event to new heights at the world championships in Tokyo last year, with the top three all dipping under 1min 55.00sec in the final, a first in the discipline.

Not there yet

Kenyan Lilian Odira won gold in a 1min 54.62sec championship record, with Georgia Hunter Bell of England taking silver in 1:54.90 and her compatriot, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, bronze in 1:54.91.

“Running 1:59 now, you’re nothing,” said Sekgodiso, who has a personal best of 1:57.16. “I need to every time maybe run 1:56 to be in the game. I’m still not there yet.”

Sepeng wants Sekgodiso to get to 1:54 as he eyes the Olympic podium at Los Angeles 2028. “Having been at the 2024 final you can’t dream of making the 2028 final — you want to go to 28 and win a medal."

We need to find our way of approach, how we can run 1:54. Looking at Prudence, she’s more from the 1,500m [as opposed to the 400m] meaning if we focus on the 1,500m, we all know that the 800m will also improve — Sammy Sepeng, athletics coach

And with the next world championships set for 2027, this year is the best opportunity to get Sekgodiso chasing faster 1,500m times.

“We need to find our way of approach, how we can run 1:54,” Sepeng said this week in Potchefstroom, where Sekgodiso won the women’s 800m at the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational in 2:00.50.

“Looking at Prudence she’s more from the 1,500m [as opposed to the 400m] meaning if we focus on the 1,500m, we all know that the 800m will also improve.”

Different approach

His strategy is straightforward. “We want to run sub-four minutes.”

Caster Semenya is the only South African woman to have broken four minutes in the 1,500m, going 3:59.92. Sekgodiso’s 4:09.88 best makes her the ninth-fastest South African of all time.

“Each year we come with a different approach,” said Sepeng. “We just want to enjoy life this year,” he added, although he wants her to be competitive at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

“We need to find a gap year where we don’t pressurise the athlete. Let’s allow the athlete to compete but have fun at the same time. We’ll go to the Commonwealth, but we’ll be happy to qualify in the 1,500m.

“And we don’t want to just qualify. We’re going to go to the Commonwealth to compete, not just to be at the Commonwealth Games. We want to do well.”

World indoor crown

Sekgodiso started 2026 with a couple of indoor 800m races in Europe, but her performances convinced her not to try defend her 2025 world indoor crown at the 2026 edition in Poland last month.

“It didn’t go as planned. I decided, ‘nah, let’s leave out the indoors this year and focus on the outdoors’ because my training hasn’t been going super well after Tokyo.”

A hamstring injury that forced her to drop out of the 800m heats in Japan plagued her for a while, hampering her training. “It stuck for a month, and I was attending physio every week until we got it right.”

Hodgkinson won the 2026 world indoor 800m in a 1:55.30 championship record. Sekgodiso’s 1:58.40 winning time in China last year would have finished fourth in last month’s indoor final.

But the athlete is ready to chase the world’s best. “Now I’m back and I’m feeling better.”

The South African championships run from Thursday to Saturday.