The Cherries stun Gunners, blow open title race

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Bournemouth's Alex Scott scores their second goal against Arsenal during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott threw the Premier League title race wide open with the winning goal as his side beat leaders Arsenal 2-1 at The Emirates yesterday.

The midfielder produced a cool finish after a neat build-up in the 74th minute to stun the nervous-looking hosts and provide a huge boost for chasers Manchester City.

Defeat left a labouring Arsenal still with a seemingly commanding nine-point lead over City, but Pep Guardiola’s men have played two games fewer and can close the gap if they beat Chelsea today.

Arsenal’s first defeat in nine league games means they have 70 points from 32 games to City’s 61 from 30.

Guardiola said on Friday his inconsistent team have little room for error in the title race, despite a reputation for strong late-season finishes that has delivered six titles during his near decade at the club.

The title challengers now face a demanding stretch of fixtures, beginning with today’s trip to Chelsea, followed by a home clash against Arsenal next Sunday.

We have not been consistent enough this season. We have dropped points that we should have taken, which is why we are now in the position where we cannot do anything differently.” — Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager

“Hopefully we can get a lot of points,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday when asked about his side’s usual late-season surge.

“In the situation we’re in in the Premier League, we need to win all of them; otherwise it will not give us the chance to try until the end. We have not been consistent enough this season. We have dropped points that we should have taken, which is why we are now in the position where we cannot do anything differently.”

Injuries at City

City’s challenge is complicated by injuries, with centre-back Ruben Dias still recovering from a muscle problem and not ready for the Stamford Bridge trip. Fellow defender Josko Gvardiol is also unavailable, having been sidelined since January with a tibial fracture to his right leg, and is not yet close to a return.

Guardiola was also asked about midfielder Bernardo Silva after assistant manager Pep Lijnders hinted last Sunday the Portuguese international’s nine-year stay at the club could end this summer. The 31-year-old has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League since joining City in 2017 from AS Monaco, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

Guardiola said he did not know whether Silva will leave but made clear his desire to keep him at the club. “He is not the tallest one, the most muscular one, or the guy who scores 50 goals or makes 50 assists a season,” Guardiola said.

“These are the types of players that get the spotlight. But after nine years I know him quite well, and I know what a manager requires. All managers love him because he’s incredibly competitive and has a fire inside him. In the toughest moments and on the biggest stages, he is always there. He has been an incredible signing for us.

“I love this club and I’d love for him to stay and finish his career here, but I don’t know. He will decide what he will decide. It’s his decision.”

Reuters