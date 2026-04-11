Third Caf Champions League final beckons for Cardoso

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Over the past weeks, and even months, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has done a good job of not entertaining discussions about his personal Champions League ambitions.

Cardoso is in line for his third successive final appearance in the continental competition, but they must first overcome Esperance in the semifinal stage.

They meet in the first leg at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès tonight (9pm) and the return leg takes place at Loftus on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Cardoso, he does not have good memories of previous finals as he was on the losing side with Esperance against Al Ahly in 2004 and when Sundowns lost to Pyramids last season.

Though he doesn’t like to talk about it, there’s no denying Cardoso is hoping for third time lucky because winning this tournament will significantly enhance his reputation and endear him to Downs supporters.

We played against them about one year ago and prevailed but this is a different game. Last year was a difficult game; every time you play against Esperance, it is not easy — Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns forward

There are also many Sundowns players who will be desperate to bury the ghosts of last year when they were stunned by Pyramids of Egypt as they were denied their second continental title.

That journey to jump to the pantheon of domestic club football continues against this Esperance side that has equally experienced players in the Champions League.

Esperance have an experienced coach in Patrice Beaumelle who was part of Hervé Renard’s technical team when Zambia won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2012 and with Ivory Coast in 2015.

Array of stars

Beaumelle, who coached Angola at the Afcon in Morocco, is going to rely on key players like Algerian Mohamed Amine who is the stalwart in defence, dazzling Brazilian midfielder Yan Sasse who makes the team tick and French striker Florian Danho who has been a livewire up front.

Our CAF journey continues as we focus on the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL semi-final first leg 💪



⚽ ES Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns

🏆 CAF Champions League

📆 12 April

⏰ 21H00 SAST

🏟 Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi

📺 SS 202 & SABC 1#Sundowns #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/8kTd9II1M0 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 10, 2026

Cardoso also has an array of stars to pick from, but he will not have defender Aubrey Modiba, who will miss the game through suspension after he received a red card in the quarterfinal second leg match against Stade Malien.

His place will be taken by either Divine Lunga or Fawaaz Basadien to join Grant Kekana, Khulumane Ndamane and Khuliso Midau in the defence. Or does he give the opportunity to Katlego Ntsabeleng, who has been in good form in the midfield?

Some of the other key players for Cardoso will be Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Marcelo Allende, Arthur Sales, Tashreeq Matthews, Brayan León and Iqraam Rayners.

From a Sundowns perspective, these are some of the men who must help the team improve their mixed record of three wins and as many losses at this stage of the competition.

Downs attacker Arthur Sales said this match will be about taking care of finer details because there is little separating them in terms of quality. “We played against them last year, and we know what to expect,” he said.

“As professional footballers, every game is different, and we need to adapt. We played against them about one year ago and prevailed, but this is a different game. Last year was a difficult game; every time you play against Esperance, it is not easy.”

Hope for advantage

Sales added that there will be quality on show from both sides, and they hope to come out of the match with the advantage. “At this stage of the competition, the level of the opposition is too high. Both teams have quality, and the game is going to be about small details, and we need to have high levels of concentration,” he said.

“They are a good team, and we are expecting a high-level game. We need to focus on the game and our preparations and not what is happening outside. We need to play on another level.”

Some of the decisions Cardoso will be confronted with include the picks for up front, where he must choose who starts between León — who has scored three goals in his last three matches in the competition — and Rayners.

Sundowns will have to improve their away record, as they failed to win outside Pretoria during the group stages, where they lost two and drew one to put Cardoso under pressure.

Esperance were solid at home, winning all their matches during the group phase and not conceding, and this is the puzzle Masandawana must negotiate as Cardoso silently dreams of his third final appearance.