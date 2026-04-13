BLAST FROM THE PAST | Immelman tames Tiger to win US Masters

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South Africa's Trevor Immelman receives the green jacket from former champion Zach Johnson (left) after winning the US Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 13 2008.

1981 — Kevin Curren wins the first all-South African grand prix final at Ellis Park, beating countryman Bernard Mitton 6-4 6-4. He then criticised the compulsory national military call-up system. “Any tennis player going into the army for two years during the decisive years in his career has virtually no chance of returning effectively to the big time,” he said, referring to Schalk van der Merwe.

1995 — In their only warm-up match ahead of the World Cup on home soil, the Springboks smash Samoa 60-8 at Ellis Park. Chester Williams scores two of the team’s nine tries, with fullback Gavin Johnson getting three, but Williams would not be in the initial World Cup squad. It’s also the last time the Springboks would play a Test in April.

1996 — Daryll Cullinan scores 110 from 109 as the Proteas, on 314/3, beat Pakistan by 143 runs in a triangular series ODI in Sharjah. This was the first time South Africa played in the UAE.

1996 — Baby Jake Matlala retains his WBO light-flyweight title in a rematch against Scotsman Paul Weir in Liverpool, stopping him in the 10th round.

1997 — Lance Klusener scores 92 and takes 3/41 as the Proteas, on 310/6, beat Australia by 109 runs in the final seventh ODI in Bloemfontein to finish the series 3-4 down.

1998 — The Proteas suffer their first defeat of the triangular ODI tournament when they go down by six wickets against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park. South Africa were bowled out for 231, with opener Gary Kirsten top-scoring on 46. Captain Arjuna Ranatunga hit 93 not out to steer his team to victory.

2003 — Captained by Graeme Smith for the first time, the Proteas are hammered by India in an ODI in Dhaka. India made 307 and then bowled out South Africa for 154, Mark Boucher top-scoring with 48.

2008 — Trevor Immelman, having held the lead since the first round, wins the US Masters by three strokes over Tiger Woods. He had shared the lead with Englishman Justin Rose after the first round, but he went clear after that to stay in front the whole way — even with a double bogey on the par-three 16th in the final round — before ending on eight-under-par 280.

2008 — The Proteas are forced to settle for a 1-1 series draw against India after being bowled out for 121 in the second innings of the third Test in Kanpur. Captain Graeme Smith’s 35 was the top score for the visitors on the third day as India went on to win comprehensively by eight wickets.

2008 — South Africa finish the world short-course championships in Manchester with six medals. Suzaan van Biljon claimed the only gold, in the 200m breaststroke, and she also took the 100m breaststroke bronze. Other medals were won by Cameron van der Burgh (100m breaststroke silver and 50m breaststroke bronze), William Diering (200m breaststroke bronze) and Gerhard Zandberg (50m freestyle).

2009 — Opening bat Herschelle Gibbs scores 110 as South Africa down Australia by 61 runs at St George’s Park to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-ODI series. With AB de Villiers making 84, South Africa scored 317/6 in their 50 overs. After a promising start by the top order of Brad Haddin (78), Michael Clarke (50) and skipper Rickey Ponting (53), the Australians collapsed without much resistance, being bowled out for 256. Dale Steyn took four wickets and Roelof van der Merwe three.

2024 — Laura Wolvaardt scores an unbeaten 110 and Marizanne Kapp 77 not out as the South African women, needing 230, beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second ODI in Kimberley.