Good news and bad for Sundowns coach Cardoso ahead of Esperance showdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has good and bad news going into the Champions League semifinal second leg against Espérance Tunis at Loftus on Saturday (3pm).

The Brazilians hold a 1-0 lead from their polished away leg in Radès on Sunday and are favourites to progress, but their crack Tunisian opponents hold plenty of quality and ability to cause problems in Pretoria.

The good news for Cardoso is that Aubrey Modiba will be back in contention after he missed the trip to Tunisia due to suspension, He returns to stabilise the left side of the defence after Divine Lunga struggled on Sunday.

The challenge for the coach is that Grant Kekana, who was excellent in Tunisia but was unfortunate to be handed what seemed a harsh 84th-minute red card, is suspended.

Cardoso is more than likely to turn to 22-year-old centreback prospect Khulumani Ndamane to replace Kekana where he is going to partner Keanu Cupido, who also had a storming game in Tunisia. Ndamane has undoubted potential, though is inexperienced and Saturday could be a test for him, especially in containing Espérance’s big, threatening French striker Florian Danho.

Those are probably the only two changes likely to be made by Cardoso for this clash where a positive result will see the Brazilians make their second successive final appearance and the third for Cardoso.

In the first leg, the likes of Ronwen Williams, Cupido, Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thapelo Morena, Marcelo Allende, Arthur Sales and Brayan León raised their hands with strong performances.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙨 🔥



On this episode of The Pitchside Podcast, the hosts reflect on the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL 1st leg against ES Tunis, discuss the team's approach for the home clash, and how their CAF Champions League experience could shape the outcome 💪



Watch… pic.twitter.com/KinNTIZpgF — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 16, 2026

Sundowns are in this advantageous position because of a well-taken 52nd-minute goal by Colombian striker León, who was on the end of a cross from Morena and is going to be a crucial player again in front of his own supporters.

Cardoso also has quality on the bench, where he can call on experienced players including Denis Onyango, Fawaaz Basadien, Tashreeq Matthews, Nuno Santos, Kabelo Ntsabeleng, Themba Zwane and Iqraam Rayners.

Loftus is going to be packed to the rafters in a sea of yellow but it is not going to be easy against an obstinate Espérance, who are excellently put together under experienced 47-year-old coach Patrice Beaumelle.

Beaumelle, who won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) twice with Zambia and Ivory Coast as assistant to legendary fellow Frenchman Hervé Renard, has tough competitors to call on in goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said, centreback Mohamed Tougai, defensive midfielder Onuche Ogbelu, playmaker Abdramane Konate and Danho.

Faced with such quality, Ndamane has a major role to play coming in for Kekana.

“The unavailability of Grant Kekana hurts us a lot. Everyone saw in the first leg he is a player with lots of experience, but we have other guys who will be able to take his place and we will see how it goes,” Ndamane said.

The former TS Galaxy defender said of the chance at glory he’s been handed: “It does not mean that because he got a red card, I must be happy that it is an opportunity for me.”

What has helped me is to listen to the older guys who have been around longer here at the club and the coaches. — Sundowns defender Khulumane Ndamane

Ndamane said Sundowns are aware they are up against quality opponents and have plenty to do at Loftus.

“Espérance is a team with lots of experience in the Champions League, so this helps me to learn and help my team.

“The Champions League is a difficult competition, it is not the league [Betway Premiership]. Most teams continentally rely on power and I try at training to be strong and competitive.”

Ndamane said the 1-0 lead was a dangerous scoreline as it could lead to complacency from Downs. He said the Brazilians see the tie as being at half time and there is still a long way to go.

“For us it is the same as having only played the first half and we know anything can happen in the second leg. We just need to stay focused and try to win the game and progress to the next round.”

He explained the reasons for his seamless transition to Sundowns after signing from Galaxy in January.

“What has helped me is to listen to the older guys who have been around longer here at the club, and the coaches. I am happy to be playing in the Champions League because this is what I dreamt of since I was a young boy. It motivates me to continue working hard.”

Focus will not only be on Pretoria because the other semifinal is delicately poised with AS FAR taking a 2-0 lead to RS Berkane in the evening kickoff on Saturday (9pm SA time).

TimesLIVE