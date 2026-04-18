HESS’S HISS | CSA battling ‘so village’ unions

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The shoddy administration at provincial level would be laughable were it also not deeply worrying, says the writer. Stock photo.

“That’s so village,” is a phrase that, when associated with cricket, generally means comical, unprofessional or clumsy. Among the plethora of cricket content available online, a large branch of coverage has become dedicated to the silliness in lower leagues and even at club level.

Hysterical incidents in a match — dropped catches, run-outs or misfields — have become popular fodder and provide credence for the phrase.

Provincial union boardrooms around South Africa, it would seem, are trying to match the level of ineptitude associated with the “that’s so village” saying.

Consider the latest from the North West Cricket Union in Potchefstroom, which a few days ago announced the “precautionary suspension” of CEO Ismail Minty pending the outcome of an independent investigation.

It was reported last year that Minty’s wife and nephew had provided services to the union — including halaal catering — which, if found to be true, would be a breach of corporate governance regulations. In addition, the inquiry is also looking into whether the nephew, Zubayr, had taken money from the union for the provision of nets and then failed to provide them.

That the Proteas — both men’s and women’s teams — are able to operate at a world-class level is often despite, and not because of, the administration at provincial unions.

The Minty mayhem provides another example of the paucity of good administrative leadership in provincial cricket. While, for now, Cricket SA (CSA) is not stepping in, the fact that another union is undertaking an inquiry outlines the concerns there are within the sport at a critical juncture for it both locally and internationally.

Bumbling boardroom antics

Boland, Border and Northern Cape have all been involved in bumbling boardroom antics that belie being part of a system that is supposed to produce international cricketers capable of winning World Cups.

That the Proteas — both men’s and women’s teams — are able to operate at a world-class level is often despite, and not because, of the administration at provincial unions.

In fact, on the field, North West have performed admirably in the last two seasons, making the playoffs in the T20 Challenge in 2024/25, while last season they finished above Western Province in the promotion/relegation table, which measures performances in all three domestic competitions.

In addition, under coach Craig Alexander’s guidance, North West saw Rubin Hermann and Dian Forrester become Proteas recently.

There’s a World Cup next year, which some believe will create a huge financial windfall. It won’t, and any money made from it will only help operations in the short term

Illicit catering — something that also cropped up at Border — the failure to acquire nets, a poorly maintained outfield (in Kimberley), or allegations of match fixing in a T10 tournament (Boland) demonstrate the shoddy administration at the provincial level. It would be laughable were it also not deeply worrying.

Never mind that it is from the provinces that Proteas are supposed to be produced, but the wider picture of a grim financial future for the sport more broadly would, one assumes, make administrators wary.

With a handful of exceptions, that’s not the case in South Africa.

CSA wearing blinkers

Instead of understanding and trying to operate professionally, with a clearer national and more global perspective, many administrators carry on as if they are running a club in their neighbourhood.

As has been pointed out on these pages, CSA can’t sustain the current 15-team provincial structure. But instead of radical change — which would involve the reduction in the number of professional unions, with eight understood to be an ideal figure — CSA’s Members Council, the organisation’s highest decision-making body, which is made up of the provincial union presidents, prefers to operate wearing blinkers.

There’s a World Cup next year, which some believe will create a huge financial windfall. It won’t, and any money made from it will only help operations in the short term.

South African cricket suffered an embarrassing episode recently with Beyers Swanepoel’s departure from a final while the match was still on the go, and while that was an egregious individual misstep, it must be seen in the wider context of a local game, where amateurish leadership still holds a grip on the game.

The Proteas teams have instead provided the example of the kind of excellence and professionalism the sport in this country needs. Maybe the administrators need to ask them for some tips, because at the moment, as North West becomes yet another union embroiled in petty antics, all looks “so village”.