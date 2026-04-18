KEO UNCUT | Bulls’ best bode well for Boks

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Embrose Papier of the Bulls looks to attack in the URC match against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on March 13 2026.

The big dogs of the Bulls are starting to bark when it matters most. And those big dogs are the same ones who must hit the international season running when the Springboks host England at Ellis Park on July 4.

The Test match date is appropriate because whenever England and South Africa meet on any sporting field, one can expect fireworks. It tends to be more than a game.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is rarely influenced by week-to-week performances of his Test regulars in club competitions. He has often stated that things change very quickly for a player once he’s in the national set-up and surrounded by the familiarity of how the Boks play and the player’s role within the team.

But form is never a bad thing. Erasmus and his coaching team can only benefit when players arrive on form and with a winning club habit.

The Bulls provided four of the Bok starting tight five against Wales in Cardiff in their 73-0 shutout in last season’s final Test match. Three of those five were in Newport on Friday evening to deliver a similar statement to the Dragons.

Clinical demolition of the Dragons

Tighthead prop Wilco Louw was a late addition to the touring squad; his father Marius’s funeral was the priority in the past fortnight.

Francois Klopper started in Big Wilco’s absence, but loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp, hooker Johan Grobbelaar and No 5 lock Ruan Nortje were all present from the first whistle as the Bulls produced a clinical demolition of the Dragons.

Bulls' travelling captain Johan Grobbelaar says they know how to play and win overseas. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

The Bulls won 47-7 after the scores were 7-all with just a few minutes to play in the first half.

The last quarter scoring breakout resulted from 60 minutes of intense forward pressure, physical domination in the collisions and absolute patience from the visitors.

Despite their lowly league position, the Dragons have the best defensive record this season. The Bulls applied the most professional dissection to methodically break down the defence and demoralise the hosts.

The Dragons, at Rodney Parade in Newport, are a tough ask for any visiting team.

Major play-off statement

For the Bulls to leave with seven tries, six of them converted, is a major playoff statement in approach, game management and execution.

Bulls coach Johann Ackerman’s blueprint is taking shape, and his squad is starting to reflect his personality in character and professionalism.

The Bulls, early in the season, were a defensive liability, but in the past three months they’ve hardened in resolve, taken ownership when on the ball, and scrambled defensively to protect their try line.

The Bulls had lost seven in succession in all tournaments but now have six wins from their last eight matches in all tournaments.

The win in Newport took them to fifth in the league, and they have the luxury of hosting their final two matches at Loftus against the Italian clubs Benetton and Zebre.

They have one final match in Wales, against the Scarlets, but if form and attitude remain present, they could bank the full remaining 15 league points.

Top-four finish

Such a return could ensure a top-four finish, which would translate into a home quarterfinal and potentially a home semifinal if one of the top two teams is knocked over in the quarterfinals.

Nortje, who will leave the Bulls to play club rugby in Japan, should complete his 100th before the league season ends. He has been monumental for the Bulls and was the standout lock for the Boks last season.

Grobbelaar is the form hooker in South Africa and second only to World Player of the Year and South African Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, who plays his club rugby in Japan.

Grobbelaar and Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier scored tries on Friday night, and they are the leading try-scorers in the league.

Papier, who last played for the Boks in 2018, continues to make a case to Erasmus, despite not being in the early-season Springboks national alignment camps.

Current Springboks squad members Marco van Staden, Cameron Hanekom, Handre Pollard and Canan Moodie were all very good.