Yellow Nation march into Caf final

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Brayan León celebrates scoring a penalty with Mamelodi Sundowns teammates during the second leg of the Caf Championship League semifinal against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on April 18 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns are two matches away from the Champions League prize they crave so badly.

They prevailed 1-0 during their Champions League semifinal second leg clash at Loftus Versfeld yesterday for a 2-0 aggregate win over Esperance of Tunisia and secured a place in the final.

The Brazilians, who rubber-stamped their reputation as serious players on the continent, were awaiting the winner of the other semifinal in Morocco last night, where AS FAR visited RS Berkane with a commanding 2-0 lead.

It will be the fourth overall continental final appearance for Sundowns and the second in succession, and there’s also a significant personal milestone for coach Miguel Cardoso.

The Portuguese mentor will be appearing in his third Champions League final in a row, and he’ll be desperate for his first winner’s medal, as he lost both finals with selfsame Esperance and Sundowns.

Sundowns are becoming a hoodoo team for Esperance as they knocked them out in the quarterfinal stage last season on their way to the final, where they lost to Pyramids FC of Egypt.

Team effort

It was a team effort by Masandawana, but the man who made the difference over these two legs is Colombian striker Brayan León, who scored in Tunisia and in this match.

The only time Sundowns won this tournament was in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane, and this despite having qualified for the knockout stages for the last eight seasons.

With a place in the Champions League final secured, Cardoso and his men turn their attention back to the bread-and-butter business of the Betway Premiership, where they host Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Orlando Pirates thrashed AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium to return to the top of the log but Downs will overtake them if they get all three points.

The first half, which unfolded in front of a passionate sea of yellow on the stands, did not have too many highlights. However, the match opened up and became more exciting after the break. The opening 10 minutes were tentative, with both teams trying to settle down, and there were not enough notable chances as León and Florian Danho were kept at bay.

As the game progressed, however, Downs players grew in confidence, with Tashreeq Matthews, Thapelo Morena, Arthur Sales and León on the forefront of their attacks. Sundowns kept on threatening, and they were nearly rewarded after 20 minutes. But Esperance keeper Ben Said stretched at full length to deny León’s close-range shot.

After 32 minutes, referee Omar Artan of Somalia pointed to the spot and issued a yellow card to Said after he kicked León on the ribs in the box. The Colombian dusted himself off after medical attention but Said saved the initial penalty kick, and he only put the ball in the back of the net on the second attempt.

It was León’s fifth goal of the season in the competition, and he’s going to be vital for the Brazillians in the final and the remainder of the domestic season.

A few minutes later, Downs were nearly punished by a quick Esperance counter-attack that ended with Danho’s close-range shot rebounding off the crossbar.

Cardoso had made two changes to the team that earned the important 1-0 win in Radès last weekend, with Khulumani Ndamane coming in for suspended Grant Kekana to partner Keanu Cupido in the heart of the defence.

He also tinkered with his midfield, where Matthews was replaced by Marcelo Allende to work with Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Arthur Sales and Thapelo Morena. Matthews went to the left while Morena stayed on the right, with Sales as the No 10 and Mokoena and Adams sitting deep to protect the defence.

It was not easy for Sundowns in the midfield as they were up against Abdramane Konate, Ibrahima Keita, Medeiros Sasse, Houssen Tka and Ogbelu Onuche. But the game plan by Cardoso worked wonders as Allende was introduced just before the hour mark for Sales, and he stabilised the midfield with Mokoena and Adams.

To manage the workloads of players, Cardoso made numerous changes during the closing stages, with Kegan Johannes, Bathusi Aubaas, Monnapule Saleng and Iqraam Rayners getting rare opportunities.

It was a statement win for Sundowns and Cardoso who will definitely be favourites in the final.