Cardoso always knew he would stay at Sundowns, even when pressure was mounting

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso celebrates with fans after win over Esperance during the 2nd leg of the Caf Championship League semifinal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

When there was incessant pressure from fans a few months ago, the thought of abandoning ship never crossed the mind of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

Towards the end of last year and at the beginning of this one, Cardoso was under constant pressure from Sundowns’ supporters because the team was not playing an “attractive” brand of football.

That was despite the Brazilians being among the pacesetters in the Betway Premiership and in contention in the Champions League.

One of the things that added pressure was Sundowns’ failure to win the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, and this year they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup as their domestic trophy drought continued.

Things got so bad that in January Cardoso and sporting director Flemming Berg left Loftus through the back door to avoid angry supporters after the 2-2 draw with Al Hilal of Sudan.

Miguel Cardoso to those who wanted him out of Mamelodi Sundowns.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/CmRuDJ86jm pic.twitter.com/Hv9KGzSP6R — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 19, 2026

After that group stage draw with Al Hilal, Sundowns still had a good opportunity to advance to the knockout stages, but the fans had had enough and they wanted him out of the club.

Cardoso has engineered a strong turnaround, with Sundowns qualifying for the Champions League final against AS FAR of Morocco.

On the domestic front, they are still in contention for the league championship.

“Those kinds of people [critics] don’t make my life because I live from the energy that comes from the ones that are important,” said Cardoso, adding that those who wanted him out of the club did not have the authority to get rid of him.

“We all knew that I would stay. Myself, my assistants, my club, my management and players ... The ones who wanted me out did not have the power and capacity to decide.”

Sundowns will play in their second Champions League final in succession and Cardoso said praise must be reserved for the players.

“I don’t look at this moment as an individual achievement. I look at it as an achievement for the club and players. It is their hard work and level of commitment and not mine.

“I just try to facilitate and not complicate things and that’s it. I live in peace. I am 54 years old and I try to enjoy life.”

Going for the club’s second and his third successive final, Cardoso said the motivation is to go all out and bring it home.

Have you seen how AS FAR have played this season, they are on the level of Sundowns or Esperance. — Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

“There is always an opportunity because we are going to play [the final]. I am a person who is thankful in life for everything that happens. I am not the one who looks for things that did not happen.

“It was Portuguese Manuel José with Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane, who did it with Al Ahly, and Mamelodi Sundowns and myself. When you are among these coaches, you need to enjoy it. You are on such a level and just enjoy and nothing more.”

Cardoso said the final will be tough.

“Maturity and experience of players has helped us so much in terms of establishing the mindset and allowed us to be at this point. Let’s go with the ambition.

“Have you seen how AS FAR have played this season? They are on the level of Sundowns or Esperance. They are a strong team with good players. Whoever thinks this final will not be as difficult as the semifinal is completely wrong. Maybe it will be even more difficult.”

Cardoso said he will go to the two-legged final and enjoy himself.

“I am always thankful for what life is giving me. Life gave us an opportunity to exist, waking up every day with energy to be in a club that is big in terms of demand.

“I always told you that what will speak for my career is in 10 years when I look back. I think in the history of African football, there are only two coaches who made it three Champions League finals in a row.”

Now that a place in the Champions League has been secured, Sundowns turn their attention to the league where they are involved in a riveting race for the title with Orlando Pirates.

Next up is a clash against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus where a win will take them back to the top of the standings with a one-point advantage and a game in hand.