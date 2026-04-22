Nhlanhla Tyirha gets world title shot three years after upset loss

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Nhlanhla Tyirha rocks Pumlani Maloni in one of his revival bouts en route to a world title clash on May 23.

Nhlanhla Tyirha will finally get a world title shot three years after the agony of seeing it evaporate with an upset loss to a Malawian journeyman.

The left-hander will face Nhlakanipho Kunene for the IBO mini-flyweight trinket at the Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City (formerly East London) on May 23.

The fight will be part of the boxing blockbuster event headlined by Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni’s farewell fight against Sanele Msimang.

The tournament is billed as the major spectacle featuring other forms of entertainment, with music stars such as NaaqMusiQ confirming attendance.

Other bouts include Siseko Teyisi contesting the WBC youth junior-flyweight belt against Filipino Neel Jacamos to consolidate the event’s prestige.

The spotlight, though, will be on Tyirha as he finally gets a world title shot which spectacularly went up in smoke three years ago when he was on the verge of a major breakthrough.

Then 23, Tyirha was perched in a lofty spot in world ratings when he took a stay-busy bout against Malawian journeyman George Kandulo at the ICC on the undercard of amateur rival Sivenathi Nontshinga’s IBF junior-flyweight title defence against Filipino Regie Suganob.

After dominating all the rounds, Tyirha walked into a pulverising big right which knocked him out in six rounds.

The punch not only marked his first knockout loss but also blew his world title chances, leaving him psychologically affected.

After hopping from one stable to the other in search of a reprieve, making a brief stop under Mla Tengimfene’s management, which helped him organise the Kandulo rematch, he settled at Loyiso Magqaza’s Ground Up Promotions.

Magqaza plotted his revival with bouts against soft opposition, culminating in an IBF intercontinental title win over Filipino Arnel Lofranco, which helped him return to the world ratings.

Tyirha has been working hard behind the scenes, so this opportunity is not by chance for him, he has earned it — Promoter Loyiso Magqaza

Magqaza said Tyirha had been working tirelessly to return to the world stage after the Kandulo upset.

“This is exactly the kind of fight that defines careers and elevates boxers to the global stage,” he said.

“Tyirha has been working hard behind the scenes, so this opportunity is not by chance for him, he has earned it.”

While Tyirha has been grinding out wins since the Kandulo loss, remnants of the psychological effect of the fight were still visible.

He was considered unlucky to drop a split decision to world-rated Beaven Sibanda in Cape Town in April 2025 before rebounding to an easy decision win over Tanzanian Sunday Kiwale four months later.

Eyebrows were raised at the approval of Kunene, who, though he is unbeaten in eight fights, has not campaigned at an international level.

The KwaZulu-Natal prodigy has fought almost all his fights, including a win over Kandulo, in his home province, scoring four stoppages.

Kunene was last in action in March when he escaped with a split decision over Tanzanian Ally Ngwando in Estcourt.