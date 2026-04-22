WATCH | Teko Modise tips Pirates to win Soweto derby, but Sundowns for league title

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Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates play to a 3-0 victory for Bucs in February. The old rivals meet again on Sunday at FNB Stadium.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker legend Teko Modise is tipping Bucs to win Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, and Sundowns to clinch their ninth consecutive league title.

Pirates humiliated Chiefs 3-0 in their last derby at FNB Stadium in February, and the Amakhosi will be eager to avoid what would be their sixth straight Betway Premiership defeat against their biggest rivals at the same venue on Sunday (3pm).

Modise has Pirates finishing the match 2-1 ahead.

“Pirates were dominant in the previous derby. With the quality and form Pirates are in, I see a 2-1 win for them,” Modise said on Tuesday night.

But Modise is not convinced Pirates will be able to end Sundowns’ league dominance. Log leaders Bucs (58 points from 25 games) and the Brazilians (56 from 23) are locked in a thrilling final sprint to the title.

“Sundowns understand the pressure that comes with being at the top, understanding that you can’t lose a game, you can’t drop points. I think with all their experience and quality, Sundowns will surpass any team in South Africa. They are able to rotate the squad and still grind out results,” said Modise.

“If you look at Pirates, even the technical team, nobody has won the league,” said Modise, forgetting that Deon Hotto won it with Bidvest Wits in the 2016-17 season. “So it’s very difficult for them to find ways they can do it. Advantage Sundowns,” he added.

Modise also weighed in on the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season award, which he won twice, in the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.

He tipped Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng and the Sundowns pair of Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena as potential winners, suggesting also that Siyanda Ndlovu of Golden Arrows might have an outside chance.

“As things stand, Rele has had a good 2026, but if you look holistically at people who have been consistent, Aubrey Modiba has been there, as has Teboho Mokoena.

“Rele’s numbers are crazy. He’s a player you can’t really forget. I just hope Ndlovu from Arrows comes back [after missing the past few games due to an injury].”

Sowetan