Pirates’ grooming approach vs Sundowns’ big star quality: which will win the league?

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Orlando Pirates' young playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng is challenged by Mamelodi Sundowns' experienced central midfielder Tebogo Mokoena in this season's MTN8 semifinal second leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria in August last year.

Orlando Pirates have taken the route of mostly giving young and promising talent opportunities, but the question is whether that strategy will finally help them win the league.

Leaders Bucs (58 points from 25 games) are locked in a thrilling sprint finish for the 2025-26 Betway Premiership title with a heroic charge to unseat eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The contest has also thrown up a fascinating contrast in scouting styles.

Pirates promote from an excellent youth system that has been yielding impressive dividends. When they make signings, Bucs have in recent years largely aimed at players who have impressed, but are by no means established superstars, who can be groomed for more. Downs soak up the biggest-name, tried and tested stars from opposition clubs, splashing out no matter the cost.

Some of Bucs’ youth players who have been given opportunities without proven experience have gone on to prove themselves and then some in recent seasons.

Standouts are the huge midfield prospect Relebohile Mofokeng, who is a candidate for PSL Footballer of the Season in 2025-26; Mbekezeli Mbokazi, one of the best centreback prospects to emerge in South African football in decades, who has since signed for Chicago Fire; forward Mohau Nkota and defender Lebone Seema have also impressed.

Mofokeng, Mbokazi and Nkota made their Bafana Bafana breakthroughs at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January. Seema has the potential to become an international.

With their squad largely made up of players who have never won the league before, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi weights in on whether the club’s transfer policy is having any bearing on their failure to win the league in recent seasons.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/SfgFo9yiYH — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 21, 2026

The Buccaneers have recruited players such as Sipho Chaine, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thalete Mbatha, Sihle Nduli, Masindi Nemtajela and Tshepang Moremi, who arrived at the club with no big reputations but impressed.

And it’s not just players with potential that Pirates signs. They have also dug deep to bring in reputable players including Deano van Rooyen, Deon Hotto, Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Makhehleni Makhaula and Andre de Jong.

Pirates have also experienced a fair share of misses, with some of the recruits failing to find their feet at such a big club. The one thing Bucs have got right is the players they have promoted from their junior ranks.

In contrast, Sundowns have used their considerable financial muscle to recruit players from South America, Europe and the leading names domestically.

In recent seasons, Downs have signed proven, quality players like Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Jayden Adams, Nuno Santos, Tashreeq Matthews and, in January, the impressive Colombian striker Brayan León.

The question is: which approach will work in 2025-26? Pirates cannot directly take on the Motsepe family’s mega-wealthy Downs in a battle of the wallet. They have made big signings, but where they could not, have painstakingly built a squad capable of a league challenge by promoting and attracting players with promise.

So, the question for the coming weeks until the end of the league season in mid-May, is: do Pirates have a squad with the necessary experience to take on Sundowns and win the league?

Bucs assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi believes they do.

Last time out in the Soweto Derby:



Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Orlando Pirates



How will it end this Sunday? #SSDiski | #ChooseASide pic.twitter.com/WVPT7jtrWS — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2026

“The only thing that exists in my head is that, when it is still mathematically correct and possible that we will win the league, I see that happening and nothing else,” he said.

Sundowns still have the Champions League final against AS FAR next month as a huge priority to go alongside the Premiership title race. Pirates have plenty of motivation to deny the Brazilians a ninth league title in a row, as they last laid their hands on the trophy in 2011-2012.

Sundowns returned to league action on Wednesday night with their clash against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus, then meet Richards Bay FC away on Saturday. Wins in both those games would not just see the Pretoria team take a four point gap, they would ramp up the pressure on Pirates ahead of an already high-stakes, high pressure Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday against a Kaizer Chiefs pushing hard to secure a best finish since 2019 of third place.

Ncikazi is adamant that more youthful, perhaps hungrier Bucs have a squad capable of pipping Downs to the title.

“With the team we have that has won against almost all the teams in the league, I don’t think the policy [recruitment] has anything to do with the players we have. If they have the capacity to score 50 goals with five games to go [they can win the title]. For me, the question that would be suitable currently for us is to win the [derby] match, score goals, defend well, and Sipho Chaine gets a clean sheet.

“There are so many records broken and I don’t think the policy [of recruiting lesser-name players with potential] has anything to do with winning or losing the league.”

Orlando Pirates record 🆚 Kaizer Chiefs' record in the #BetwayPrem since the last Soweto Derby ⬇️#SSDiski | #ChooseASide pic.twitter.com/8Z3N38OSd9 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 21, 2026

Ncikazi said Pirates are following a plan and they are on the right track.

“What works for us is that we are a process-driven club with strategic planning, and where we are is not by coincidence. It is a plan that is ongoing and no-one gets shocked when things happen. We are on the right track of the plan.”

After Chiefs, Pirates have more tricky matches against Stellenbosch FC, Magesi FC, Durban City and Orbit College, who have different ambitions on the log.

Ncikazi said they are focusing on a strong finish. Sundowns have a punishing schedule to contend with given they have two more games to play before the finish line, and they have had more travel weariness added due to going all the way to the final in the Champions League, where Pirates did not reach the group stage.

“One danger we must avoid is to measure teams before we play them. The size and name of the team have no consequence on how you are going to perform on the day,” Ncikazi said of Bucs’ tricky run-in.

“If you look at the matches where we did not do well, you could not have predicted that before you played them. I work for Pirates and the only goal I have is the club succeeding.

“One thing that will make all of us proud is to see Pirates winning. What the opponents are doing is less of our business. We must give confidence to the players that they have done it before and they can do it again.”

Ncikazi said the title mission starts with a derby win.

“In the past maybe seven or eight derbies, we haven’t lost. We are doing well as a team and it’s no different. Though we know these matches are not normal, if we show the capacity of what we have been doing and what needs to be done based on how the opponents play, and enforce our identity, it doesn’t become a challenge to the players.”