CSA hopeful England TV deal will happen

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CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki is confident that the organisation will have a broadcast partner in place for the England tour later this year.

Cricket SA (CSA) is “not concerned”, yet, about the failure to acquire broadcast rights for England’s tour to South Africa at the end of the year, with CEO Pholetsi Moseki saying a deal will ”definitely” be reached.

Seven months before Ben Stokes’s team arrives for what has historically been a financially lucrative tour, the absence of a broadcaster in England has once more illustrated the changing landscape in the sport, where bilateral series — besides those involving India — are increasingly less valued.

“It is not a surprise for us that (UK Broadcaster) Sky hasn’t bid for the rights, because they didn’t do so for the Ashes last year or when England toured India,” said Moseki.

Sky has broadcast all of England’s tours to South Africa in England in the past but, according to a report in The Guardian, it was showing no interest in doing so for the December/January tour. That series will comprise three Tests and three ODIs, with the T20 matches postponed because CSA has to host the SA20. It had tried to push the ODIs to later in the year, but England insisted on that series taking place as part of its preparations for the World Cup.

“[Sky] have been consistent that they are not buying [England’s] outbound tours,” said Moseki.

The UK broadcaster has recently remained focused on England’s home series and ICC events but, as was seen with The Ashes last season, which was broadcast on TNT in the UK, has chosen to show Premier League football and even darts over the festive season.

The Indian Premier League is cricket’s most valued product, while other T20 franchise leagues, like the SA20, are also taking money that would previously have gone to international series

While reports suggested that CSA was struggling to find a partner, Moseki said discussions were taking place with other potential broadcasters. “It is not like [Sky] is the only option. We’re not panicking. We will definitely sign with someone,” he said.

Nevertheless, any deal CSA signs will not be as lucrative as in the past, when it could be confident of netting close to R500m for a tour by England.

One reason is there are actually fewer matches for the 2026/27 series — six compared to four Tests, five ODIs and two T20s in 2015/16.

More crucial, however, is what Moseki claimed was the “changing landscape” for cricket broadcasting, which has seen less competition in the market. The biggest game-changer was the amalgamation of Viacom 18 and Disney Star in India in 2024 to form JioStar. Previously Disney and Viacom 18 had engaged in a bidding war for rights, which proved beneficial for the ICC in 2022 when it signed a $3bn deal for all ICC events.

That broadcast contract will end after the 2027 ODI World Cup, which South Africa will host, and the ICC has already warned national bodies that the next rights deal will be worth far less, which will have a significant impact on its affiliates, including CSA.

Bilateral international series, aside from those involving India or The Ashes series, are now less valuable than even 10 years ago. One example was CSA making R600m from hosting four T20 Internationals with India in November 2024, which helped the organisation to make a profit even though it lost money hosting four Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan that season.

The Indian Premier League is cricket’s most valued product, while other T20 franchise leagues, like the SA20, are also taking money that would previously have gone to international series. Negotiations for the next IPL broadcast deal will take place at the same time as talks for a new ICC deal.

In the short term, while Moseki is confident of signing a contract for the England tour to be broadcast in the UK this year, unlike previous seasons, it may not provide a financial windfall.