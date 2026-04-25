KEO UNCUT | Schools are rugby’s happy hunting grounds

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Markus Muller is the youngest 18-year-old to play for the Stormers.

Good enough is old enough, and South Africa — more than most — is blessed to have those good-enough players transitioning straight from school into senior professional teams.

Stormers coach John Dobson capped 18-year-old Markus Muller for the first time yesterday. This time last year, Muller was playing for Paarl Gimnasium in Schools Festival matches.

On Saturday, at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, Muller’s midfield opposition was the Glasgow, Scotland and British & Irish Lions pairing of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu. Jones was electric in Scotland’s most recent Six Nations, and the Australian-born and raised adopted Tuipulotu is as tough as you will get in the midfield.

Muller, in making his debut, is the youngest 18-year-old to play for the Stormers. He gets there a few weeks before Damian Willemse, who was also 18 when he made his Stormers debut. A decade later, Willemse has played more than 100 matches for the Stormers and won back-to-back World Cups with the Springboks.

He’ll play for Boks

Muller is in esteemed company. I do believe he will play for the Springboks this season.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has never been influenced by age in his selections. He endorses the qualities of 19-year-olds with the same conviction that he trusted veterans Schalk Brits, Frans Steyn and Deon Fourie to be pivotal to the 2019 and 2023 World Cup successes.

Jacques Nienaber, the 2023 Springboks World Cup-winning coach and Erasmus’s right hand in the 2019 World Cup win, was just as certain when picking Canan Moodie, a 19-year-old, to make his Test debut against Australia in Sydney.

Sharks centre/winger Ethan Hooker was tearing it up for the Sharks as a 19-year-old and was a Springbok at 21.

Springboks No 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who played his 50th match for the Stormers on Saturday, won a URC title as a 20-year-old when the Stormers beat the Bulls in Cape Town in the 2021/22 season.

In 2004 Jake White did not hesitate in picking the fiery Schalk Burger to beat Ireland in South Africa in a two-Test series and two years later, he picked Frans Steyn to make his Test debut against Ireland in Dublin. A year later, Steyn would win a World Cup with the Springboks, having just turned 20.

Summoned from school

Heyneke Meyer insisted on Handre Pollard being summoned from school at Paarl Gimnasium to win the under-20 World Championship for the Junior Springboks, played in Cape Town in 2013. Pollard was a star in the U20 World Championship final win against New Zealand at Newlands and remains the only schoolboy to ever play for the Junior Springboks. Pollard is a back-to-back World Cup winner.

Jaque Fourie, in the early 2000s, was playing for the Lions as a 19-year-old and for the Springboks before he was 21. So too was Lions-turned-Stormers fullback Conrad Jantjies.

Paul Roos Gimnasium prop Olly Reid made his Stormers debut as a 19-year-old in 2025, and Sharks prop Kai Pratt, just 19 and a product of Oakdale, was invited to the Springboks alignment camp a few months ago.

Bulls coach Johann Ackerman and Lions coach Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen have not blinked in picking youngsters fresh from matric exams or an U20 World Championship campaign.

Test debut at 21

Sharks coach JP Pietersen played 70 Tests for the Springboks and was influential in the Boks winning the 2007 World Cup in France. He made his Test debut as a 21-year-old, having played for the Sharks when he was 19.

Pietersen understands the value of not being protected behind a wall of U20 dominance and overthinking development. Pietersen was thrust into the big leagues as a teenager and trusts the newest generation of kid wonders to be just as good.

This season he has picked South Africa’s U20 World Championship utility back Jaco Williams, 19-year-old utility back Luan Giliomee, and 18-year-old fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya. Giliomee is a product of Charlie Hofmeyr High School in Boland, and Siyaya, who had a stunning debut against the Ospreys in Wales, matriculated from Westville Boys in KwaZulu-Natal last year.