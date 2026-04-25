SA swimmers have Olympic relay medal muscle

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Pieter Coetzé won three backstroke medals at the world championships in Singapore last year, including the 100m gold. But he might be able to challenge for global relay silverware in future.

South Africa packs the firepower to gun for Olympic swimming relay silverware for the first time in more than 20 years.

The times produced by the country’s pool stars at the recent national championships in Gqeberha showed that the nation has the potential to qualify all seven relay squads for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Not all of them would reach the podium, let alone get into finals, but two or three have the talent to challenge for medals.

The last time a South African relay team achieved success in an Olympic pool was the men’s 4x100m freestyle outfit that shocked the world, winning gold at Athens 2004. This time, however, the strongest combinations are the three 4x100m medley relays — mixed, men’s and women’s.

South Africa has never won an Olympic medley relay medal, with the closest being the women’s 4x100m side starring Penny Heyns and Marianne Kriel that ended fourth at Atlanta 1996.

( Nolo Moima)

What world champion Pieter Coetzé delivered in 100m backstroke, Chris Smith in the breaststroke, Erin Gallagher in the butterfly and Olivia Nel in the freestyle last week — factoring in flying starts — would have placed them seventh at the Paris 2024 Olympics and second at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham four years ago.

Smith delivered a 1min 00.36sec lifetime best and Gallagher was 0.04sec off her best, while Coetzé and Nel have a combined 1.40sec in reserve.

The key for South Africa is the star power that Coetzé brings — but equally, his programme will have to be carefully managed ... He would have to limit his relays to three, four tops

One has to assume they can all improve on their bests come 2028.

A massive growth potential lies in the breaststroke leg. “There’s definitely some pressure to get my 100m up, but it’s a good pressure,” said Smith, the youngest of the four at 20.

The national record is Cameron van der Burgh’s 58.46. “It helps keep you motivated, helps you to push that extra bit harder in training, in competition,” Smith added.

With breaststroke possessing the biggest differential between men and women, a man has to swim this leg; every major medal this decade has gone to teams with male breaststrokers, with the exception being the US when world record holder Lilly King was near her peak at the 2017 and 2019 world championships.

The slowest breaststroke leg by a man in a medal-winning team is 59.63, but the bulk are low to sub-58.

The men’s 4x100m medley relay of Coetzé, Smith, Chad Le Clos (butterfly) and Guy Brooks (freestyle) would have finished eighth in Paris and third in Birmingham.

The women’s 4x100m medley relay of Nel, Aimee Canny (breaststroke), Gallagher and Jessica Thompson (freestyle) would have ended 11th in Paris and third in Birmingham.

The strongest of the five freestyle relays is the women’s 4x200m team of Canny, Hannah Robertson, Dune Coetzee and Georgia Nel, Olivia’s twin, which would have finished third at Birmingham 2022 and 10th in Paris.

The mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, which is not on the Olympic programme, would have ended fourth at Birmingham 2022, as would have the men’s and women’s line-ups.

The men’s 4x200m is the weakest, although they could still make it to Los Angeles.

The key for South Africa is the star power that Coetzé brings — but equally, his programme will have to be carefully managed. Coetzé, also the 200m and 50m backstroke silver medallist at the 2025 world championships, might compete in the 100m freestyle, the sport’s blue-riband event, where he is ranked fifth in the Commonwealth. He would have to limit his relays to three, four tops.

At Glasgow 2014 Le Clos won seven medals, four in individual races and three in relays.

The next Commonwealth showpiece in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2 will be an important step for South Africa’s relay ambitions, with a useful comparison being the trajectory of the men’s 4x100m freestyle in the early 2000s, which wasn’t all paved in gold.

At the Sydney 2000 Olympics only one of the eventual foursome, Roland Schoeman, was in action and they failed to advance beyond the heats.

At the Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games Schoeman, Ryk Neethling and Lyndon Ferns were part of the team that took silver behind the Olympic champions Australia, producing a time that would have ended sixth in the Sydney final. The glory came two years later.