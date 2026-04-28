BLAST FROM THE PAST | Great Dane denies Bafana in Copenhagen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1999 — Bafana Bafana are denied victory against Denmark by Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in a friendly in Copenhagen. Ebbe Sand scored for the hosts in the 40th minute, but with South Africa dominating in the second half, John “Shoes” Moshoeu equalised in the 67th minute for a 1-1 draw. Schmeichel was the hero for his team, saving several chances including a short-range header by Phil Masinga.

2001 — The West Indies clinch a nail-biting three-wicket victory in the opening ODI against the Proteas in Kingston. Gary Kirsten’s 38 was the top score in South Africa’s innings of 200 all out, but tight bowling, particularly Jacques Kallis’ 2/34 and Shaun Pollock’s 1/31, kept South Africa in the game. Needing three off the final delivery, Ridley Jacobs hit Allan Donald for four to claim the win.

2010 — Bafana Bafana score two second-half goals to beat Jamaica 2-0 in a friendly in Offenbach am Main, Germany. South Africa’s goals came from Surprise Moriri and Siyabonga Nomvethe.

2017 — Moruti Mthalane retains his marginal IBO flyweight title when he knocks out Genisis Libranza of the Philippines in the fourth round at the Wembley indoor arena in Johannesburg.